Central government employees are waiting for the 8th Pay Commission to bring a revision in their salaries, allowances and retirement benefits. While the Commission is still working on its recommendations, one question is already on the minds of employees: How much money could they receive as arrears once the new pay structure is implemented?

The 8th Central Pay Commission is expected to consider January 1, 2026, as the effective date of its recommendations. However, the actual implementation could take considerably longer. If the revised pay structure is approved retrospectively from this date, employees could receive arrears for the intervening period.

The amount could vary significantly depending on the fitment factor eventually recommended by the Commission. Under the 7th Pay Commission, the government had approved a fitment factor of 2.57. If the 8th CPC follows the same formula, employees could see a substantial increase in their basic pay.

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But what would this mean for their arrears? And how would the calculation change if the Commission considers a higher fitment factor of 2.86, 3.0 or even 3.833, as demanded by employee representatives?

Let’s understand the calculations.

What is the 8th Pay Commission’s current status?

The Union Cabinet approved the Terms of Reference of the 8th Central Pay Commission on October 28, 2025. The government formally constituted the Commission on November 3, 2025.

The Commission is headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai. Professor Pulak Ghosh is its part-time member, while Pankaj Jain is the Member-Secretary.

It has been given 18 months from the date of its constitution to submit its recommendations. This puts the expected deadline around May 2027. The Commission can also submit interim reports if recommendations on particular matters are finalised earlier.

The Commission has already begun consultations with employee associations, pensioner bodies, unions and other stakeholders.

It also invited responses through an 18-question questionnaire on the MyGov portal between February 5 and March 31, 2026. The separate exercise to collect detailed memorandums and representations from employees, pensioners and their associations ran from March 5 to June 15, 2026.

The Commission has also been visiting different cities to meet stakeholders. Its official website listed visits to Mumbai in October 2026, following consultations in several other cities.

However, no official fitment factor or revised minimum basic salary has been announced yet.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha in August 2026, the Finance Ministry also clarified that the Commission had not submitted its recommendations to the government.

For employees, this means that the salary revision, fitment factor and final arrears formula are still matters of consideration.

How does the fitment factor determine your revised salary?

The fitment factor is a multiplier used to arrive at an employee’s revised basic pay under a new Pay Commission.

The calculation is relatively simple.

Existing basic pay × Fitment factor = Revised basic pay

The 7th Pay Commission provides a useful reference.

Before its implementation, the minimum basic pay of a central government employee was Rs 7,000 under the 6th CPC. The government approved a fitment factor of 2.57, taking the minimum basic pay to Rs 18,000.

In simple terms, Rs 7,000 multiplied by 2.57 worked out to Rs 17,990, which was rounded to Rs 18,000 under the revised pay structure.

The same approach can be used to understand the possible salary revision under the 8th CPC.

For instance, an employee currently drawing a basic pay of Rs 18,000 at Level 1 would get a revised basic pay of Rs 46,260 if the Commission adopts a fitment factor of 2.57.

Similarly, an employee drawing Rs 35,400 at Level 6 would see the revised basic pay rise to Rs 90,978.

An employee with a basic pay of Rs 56,100 at Level 10 could see it increase to Rs 1,44,177.

These are illustrative calculations. The final revised pay will depend on the Commission’s recommendations and the pay matrix approved by the government.

8th CPC: How much arrears could you get at a 2.57 fitment factor?

The fitment factor alone does not determine the actual arrears. Employees also need to account for the Dearness Allowance they are already receiving under the existing pay structure.

This is an important distinction.

When the 7th Pay Commission was implemented, the existing DA was 125%. It was merged into the revised pay structure, and DA under the new structure started from zero.

A similar adjustment will be relevant while estimating the 8th CPC arrears. Employees cannot simply calculate the difference between their revised basic pay and existing basic pay and treat the entire amount as an additional salary increase.

For our calculation, we have considered three pay levels.

Level 1: Rs 18,000 basic pay

Level 6: Rs 35,400 basic pay

Level 10: Rs 56,100 basic pay

We have assumed that these basic pay amounts remain unchanged during the 12-month period.

The government increased DA from 58% to 60% with effect from January 1, 2026. It subsequently approved another 3 percentage point increase to 63% from July 1, 2026.

For calculation purposes, we have therefore considered an average DA rate of 61.5% for the 12 months from January to December 2026.

This means that the existing salary for comparison is basic pay plus the applicable DA.

At a fitment factor of 2.57, the estimated calculations are as follows:

Particulars Level 1 Level 6 Level 10 Existing basic pay Rs 18,000 Rs 35,400 Rs 56,100 Revised basic pay at 2.57 Rs 46,260 Rs 90,978 Rs 1,44,177 Existing basic pay plus average DA of 61.5% Rs 29,070 Rs 57,171 Rs 90,601.50 Estimated monthly difference Rs 17,190 Rs 33,807 Rs 53,575.50 Estimated 12-month arrears Rs 2,06,280 Rs 4,05,684 Rs 6,42,906

The calculation suggests that an employee at Level 1 could receive around Rs 2.06 lakh as 12-month arrears if the 8th CPC adopts the same fitment factor of 2.57.

For an employee at Level 6, the estimated amount could be around Rs 4.06 lakh. At Level 10, it could be approximately Rs 6.43 lakh.

These figures are before deductions and other adjustments. They are not estimates of the final take-home arrears.

The actual payout could change depending on the new pay matrix, DA treatment, annual increments, promotions and the treatment of allowances such as HRA and TA.

What if the 8th CPC approves a higher fitment factor?

The 2.57 fitment factor is only one possible scenario. Employee associations have been seeking a higher salary revision, and different fitment factors have figured in discussions around the 8th CPC.

A fitment factor of 2.86 or 3.0 is also useful for understanding how the salary and arrears calculations could change.

At 2.86, the revised basic pay would be substantially higher than under the 2.57 formula.

For example, an employee drawing Rs 18,000 at Level 1 would get a revised basic pay of Rs 51,480. At Level 6, the revised basic pay would be Rs 1,01,244. For Level 10, it would be Rs 1,60,446.

Using the same average DA assumption of 61.5%, the estimated 12-month arrears would be:

Pay level Revised basic at 2.86 Monthly difference 12-month arrears Level 1 Rs 51,480 Rs 22,410 Rs 2,68,920 Level 6 Rs 1,01,244 Rs 44,073 Rs 5,28,876 Level 10 Rs 1,60,446 Rs 69,844.50 Rs 8,38,134

The numbers increase further if the fitment factor is 3.0.

At this level, an employee drawing Rs 18,000 could get a revised basic pay of Rs 54,000. For an employee at Level 6, it would be Rs 1,06,200. At Level 10, it would be Rs 1,68,300.

The estimated arrears would work out to:

Pay level Revised basic at 3.0 Monthly difference 12-month arrears Level 1 Rs 54,000 Rs 24,930 Rs 2,99,160 Level 6 Rs 1,06,200 Rs 49,029 Rs 5,88,348 Level 10 Rs 1,68,300 Rs 77,698.50 Rs 9,32,382

These are hypothetical scenarios and should not be interpreted as fitment factors recommended by the Commission.

Employee unions demand a 3.833 fitment factor. What could the arrears look like?

One of the more significant developments in the fitment factor debate came from the National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery staff side.

In its memorandum submitted to the 8th CPC, the staff side proposed increasing the minimum basic pay from Rs 18,000 to Rs 69,000. This translates into a fitment factor of approximately 3.833.

The employee representatives arrived at the proposed minimum pay by estimating the monthly expenditure of a five-member family. Their calculation included expenses on food, clothing, housing, electricity, fuel, education, recreation and other essential requirements.

The proposal also seeks an increase in the annual increment rate from the existing 3% to 6%.

However, this is an employee-side demand. It is not an approved fitment factor or a decision taken by the 8th CPC.

If the government were to accept this proposal, the salary calculations would look very different.

At a fitment factor of 3.833, an employee at Level 1 with a basic pay of Rs 18,000 would get a revised basic pay of approximately Rs 68,994, which is close to the proposed minimum of Rs 69,000.

At Level 6, the revised basic pay would be around Rs 1,35,688. For an employee at Level 10, it would be approximately Rs 2,15,061.

The estimated 12-month arrears under this scenario would be:

Pay level Revised basic at 3.833 Monthly difference 12-month arrears Level 1 Rs 68,994 Rs 39,924 Rs 4,79,088 Level 6 Rs 1,35,688 Rs 78,517 Rs 9,42,206 Level 10 Rs 2,15,061 Rs 1,24,370 Rs 14,92,438

This shows how significantly the arrears could vary depending on the fitment factor.

An employee at Level 10 could potentially receive nearly Rs 15 lakh as arrears under the 3.833 scenario, compared with around Rs 6.43 lakh under the 2.57 scenario.

But the 3.833 proposal is an employee union demand and should not be considered a likely or confirmed outcome.

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8th CPC arrears: What could change the final amount?

While the above calculations provide an idea of the possible payout, employees should not treat these amounts as their confirmed arrears.

There are several factors that could change the final amount.

1. The effective date

The government has indicated that the effect of the 8th CPC recommendations would normally be expected from January 1, 2026, following the usual 10-year cycle.

However, the Commission’s recommendations will have to be examined and approved by the government. The final implementation order will determine the applicable date and arrears period.

2. Treatment of DA

The current DA rate is 63% from July 1, 2026. The Commission and the government will decide how the existing DA is adjusted when the new pay structure comes into effect.

The DA adjustment is particularly important because it affects the actual difference between the salary already received and the revised salary.

3. Annual increments and promotions

Our calculations assume that the employee’s basic pay remains unchanged throughout the 12-month period.

In reality, employees may receive annual increments or promotions during the period. This could change their basic pay and the arrears due to them.

4. Allowances

The calculations focus on basic pay and DA. They do not include HRA, transport allowance and other allowances.

The Commission could recommend changes in these components too. Their final treatment will depend on the government’s decision.

5. Actual implementation period

If the revised pay structure is implemented after 12 months, the eligible arrears period could be longer. For instance, if the recommendations are implemented in July 2027 with effect from January 1, 2026, employees could potentially receive arrears for 18 months.

The actual amount will depend on the salary and DA applicable during each month.

What should central government employees expect?

The 8th Pay Commission is still examining the representations and demands submitted by employees, pensioners and their associations. The final fitment factor, revised minimum pay and other benefits remain undecided.

For employees, the 7th CPC’s fitment factor of 2.57 provides a useful starting point to understand the possible salary revision. However, the employee-side demand for a 3.833 fitment factor shows that there is considerable scope for debate over the new pay structure.

The arrears could also become a significant one-time payment if the government approves retrospective implementation from January 1, 2026.

For now, employees should look at these calculations as illustrations rather than assured payouts. The final amount will become clear only after the Commission submits its recommendations and the government announces the implementation formula.

Disclaimer:

The arrears figures mentioned in this article are indicative estimates based on assumed fitment factors and DA rates. The 8th Pay Commission has not finalised its recommendations, and the government has not announced the revised pay structure. Actual salary revisions and arrears will depend on the Commission’s recommendations, government approval, the applicable effective date and other adjustments. These calculations should not be treated as confirmed payouts.

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