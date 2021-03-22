  • MORE MARKET STATS

80% ultra-wealthy Indians expect to reduce international travel in 2021: Survey

Updated: Mar 22, 2021 2:00 PM

43% of ultra-wealthy Indians said they are more likely to consider private aviation for their travelling needs going forward, while 27% are less likely to consider, and 30% remains unchanged.

In 2020, 4% of Indian UHNWIs cited that they are less using private jets to help in reducing their carbon footprint globally.

Close to 80% of the Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNWI) ($30million +) in India are likely to reduce international travel for their business or leisure in 2021, owing to the global uncertainties due to the on-going Covid-19 pandemic. In the context to Asia Pacific (APAC), post-Pandemic, 89% of UHNWIs would reduce their international travel pertaining to work while 91% would reduce their trips abroad for leisure purposes, reveals a survey by Knight Frank.

All the respondents from countries such as Japan, Taiwan, Ireland, and Zambia have said they would reduce all business-related international trips. In contrast to that, all the respondents from countries like the Chinese Mainland, Taiwan, Ireland, Switzerland, and Zambia have said they would reduce all leisure based international trips.

Survey: Will you reduce your International travel as a result of Covid-19?

Use of Private Aviation in 2021

43% of ultra-wealthy Indians said they are more likely to consider private aviation for their travelling needs going forward, while 27% are less likely to consider, and 30% remains unchanged. According to the survey, ultra-wealthy respondents from the United Arab Emirates (75%), Russia (71%), Nigeria (69%), Spain (60%), Canada (60%) and South Africa (60%) have all said they are more likely to use private aviation for travelling purposes, post-Covid.

Commenting on the same, Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director at Knight Frank India, said, “The outbreak of the pandemic has affected global travels. However, global norms for travel are being revised. It may soon be necessary for travellers to show immunity in the form certification of COVID- 19 vaccination. The concept of ‘Vaccine Passport’ is being propagated by many countries, especially those where tourism is a large economic contributor. Travellers will have to prove that they are either vaccinated or have negative test to be allowed entry.”

“As the vaccination programme develops in India and globally, we expect travels to resume, though it may be some time before volumes recover to pre-Covid levels. Also, leisure travel is expected to improve faster than corporate travel as Work from Home policies and digital communication are expected to remain enforced for a majority of the current year,” he said.

