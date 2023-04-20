8 easy ways to cut your expenses and save money

With money comes the great responsibility to not only reinvest it for higher returns but also ensure you meet your financial goals like buying your own house, child’s marriage and education etc. It becomes critical to identify your needs versus your wants. You need to differentiate between what you need versus what you want.

For example, you may need food to survive, but you want to eat out at restaurants. Prioritizing your needs first will help you save money.

Here are 8 tips to help you cut down your spendings.

Spending without a budget

Having a budget is crucial for managing your spending. It helps you keep track of your expenses and ensures you don’t overspend. Start by tracking your income and expenses, then allocate a specific amount for each category.

Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar.com, says, “Savings, when managed smartly, lead to liquidity, which can be used in times of need, insurance against economic risks, better return on investment and timely repayment of debts. Above all, smart savings lead to the achievement of our financial goals.”

Cut back on unnecessary expenses

Look at your expenses and identify where you can cut back. For example, cancel subscriptions you don’t use, reduce dining out, or buy generic brands instead of expensive name brands.

Plan your purchases

Avoid impulse purchases by planning what you need to buy. Make a shopping list and stick to it. This will help you avoid buying things you don’t need and save money. Planning will also make sure you don’t end up buying random things. At times you can do it but don’t develop it into a habit.

Compare prices

Don’t settle for the first price you see. Shop around to find the best deal. Compare prices online and in-store to make sure you’re getting the best value for your money. Take your time and think before you purchase anything. It will give you sufficient time to think whether you are buying at the right price or not.

Avoid lifestyle inflation

Lifestyle inflation occurs when you increase your spending as your income increases. Avoid falling into this trap by keeping your expenses in check, even as your income grows.

Think before spending big amount

Think about alternative options for expensive items. For example, consider renting instead of buying, or buying used instead of new.

Check discounts and coupons

Look for discounts and coupons when shopping. These days many credit cards offer you so many deals to save money. For example, on refuelling you can save money, you can save while booking your flights or when you travel abroad when you use your credit cards to make payments. It all depends on how you plan when it comes to spending your money.

Emergency Fund

Don’t forget to plan for your future expenses. Start saving for emergencies, retirement, or other future expenses. It’s never too early to start creating an emergency fund.

It is important to enjoy your money when you have saved enough. However, you must know your financial goals and how you need to make use of your money.