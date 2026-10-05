For conservative investors like senior citizens who rely mostly on fixed deposits (FDs) due to minimal risk and assured returns may find it interesting that, some banks are offering them up to 8.50% return on FDs booked for 5 years ahead of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) holding its three-day meeting from October 5 to 7, 2026.

According to 80% of economists surveyed by Financial Express (FE), the MPC may hike the repo rate this week by 25 basis points to 5.50% from 5.25% because of heightened inflationary threats brought on by high crude oil prices, rising food prices, and robust economic growth.

So if the RBI hikes the repo rate by 25 bps, some small finance banks may open the door to 9% interest rates on FDs for senior citizens, like it was 1-2 years ago.

Banks will adjust their lending and deposit rates if this occurs; however, this might not happen at the same time. While fixed deposit rates often follow later and new deposits typically receive the revised rate first, loans tied to the repo rate reset first, typically within a few months.

An existing FD is going to keep earning the rate at which it was booked even if the RBI hikes the repo rate. You will be affected when you renew or make a new deposit because the increased rate is applied to new deposits first.

Top 5 bank FDs for senior citizens

Here are the top 5 banks that are currently offering senior citizens the highest interest rates on FDs with a five-year term.

Bank name (SFBs) Interest rates p.a. in % for 5 years tenure Suryoday Small Finance Bank 8.50 Jana Small Finance Bank 8.00 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 7.70 Utkarsh Small Finance Bank 7.50 Equitas Small Finance Bank 7.50 Bank name (Private sector) Interest rates p.a. in % for 5 years tenure DCB Bank 8.00 SBM Bank India 7.50 YES Bank 7.50 Axis Bank 7.25 Jammu & Kashmir Bank 7.25 Bank name (PSUs) Interest rates p.a. in % for 5 years tenure State Bank of India 7.05 Bank of Baroda 6.90 Punjab National Bank 6.85 Bank of India 6.75 Canara Bank 6.75 Source: Paisabazaar.com. Interest rates as of 30 September 2026

What will be the impact on FD investors if the RBI hikes the repo rate?

If the RBI raises the repo rate, an existing fixed deposit will continue to earn the rate at which it was booked. The higher rate applies first to new deposits, so it reaches you when you renew or invest afresh.

For senior citizens, who typically earn a little extra over regular rates, this matters more, as interest is often a steady source of income. For instance, on a Rs 10 lakh deposit, a 25 basis point rise could add about Rs 2,500 a year, before tax.

What will banks do if the RBI hikes the repo rate by 25 bps?

“Banks usually change their lending and deposit rates after a policy move, but this may not always happen at the same pace. Loans linked to the repo rate reset first, often within a few months. Deposit rates tend to follow later, and new deposits usually get the revised rate first,” according to Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.

For a borrower, this usually shows up in the EMI. How much changes, and how quickly, can differ from one bank to another.

What does a repo rate hike and a steady repo rate mean for debt and fixed-income investors?

A steady repo rate generally keeps EMIs and deposit rates where they are, which makes planning simpler.

A rise would typically lift deposit rates over time, as new deposits get the higher rate, while floating-rate loans would cost a little more.

“For fixed-income investors, spreading maturities is one way to avoid being tied to a single rate for too long. In both cases, the effect on household finances tends to be gradual and not sudden,” according to Shetty.

What should borrowers and savers do now?

A rate change can be absorbed in a few ways.

Borrowers may see it as a higher EMI or a longer tenure, depending on the lender. Small prepayments, even once a year, reduce the interest paid over the life of a loan.

Savers can look at laddering their FDs, which simply means splitting money across deposits that mature at different times.

This keeps part of the money accessible and lets each part renew at the prevailing rate.

Banks, usually, would increase their FD rates as long as their credit growth rate is significantly higher than their deposit growth rate, to attract more deposits that can be used to lend out.

“Irrespective of repo rate changes, those with existing FDs should continue with their FDs till maturity. They should prematurely close their FDs only when there is a big difference between the effective rate on their existing FDs and the new rates,” recommended Santosh Agarwal, CEO, Paisabazaar.

While calculating the effective return on their existing FDs, they should remember to factor in the premature withdrawal penalty.

Those planning to book FDs should compare FD rates from as many banks as possible. Currently, several small finance banks are offering the highest FD slab rates ranging between 8% and 8.50% p.a.

Decide on FD tenure based on your investment horizon and FD slab rates. Choose longer tenures only if their rates are significantly higher than the rates offered on medium-term or shorter tenures.

Those aiming for the highest possible capital protection can spread their deposits across multiple scheduled banks, including small finance banks, to remain fully insured under the Depositor Insurance Program of DICGC, an RBI subsidiary.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

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