7th Pay Commission: Will over 2 lakh Delhi govt employees get a good news of salary hike?

The court is likely to hear the matter on May 21. (Reuters photo)

A plea was filed in the Delhi High Court today seeking a direction to the Delhi government and the three municipal corporations to ensure the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations regarding over two lakh teaching and non-teaching employees of nearly 2,000 unaided private schools here.

The plea filed by an NGO also sought direction to the authorities to take appropriate action in accordance with the provisions of the Delhi School Education Act against the erring unaided private schools.

NGO Social Jurist, in its plea filed through advocate Ashok Agarwal, said the 7th Pay Commission recommendations should be implemented to bring their pay, allowances and other benefits in conformity with the employees of corresponding status in the government and schools run by three municipal corporations of Delhi.

It said the pay had not be revised in accordance with the recommendations with effect from Janaury 1, 2016 and the arrears had also not been paid to the employees.

“Not only the unaided private schools are blatantly flouting the statutory mandate prescribed under the DSE Act, the authorities by not taking any action against the erring schools, appear to be absolutely apathetic towards the plight of over two lakh teaching and non-teaching employees working in the unaided private schools of Delhi,” it said, adding that it was encouraging the recalcitrant attitude of the schools.

The inequality in pay is baseless, arbitrary and discriminatory and in violation of the fundamental rights, the plea alleged.