7th Pay Commission: Will Narendra Modi government accept salary beyond recommendations before 2019 elections?

7th Pay Commission latest news today 2018: The government increase salary before 2019 elections.

7th Pay Commission: Even as the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has officially said it is not considering a hike in minimum pay beyond the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, recent reports in the media claim the contrary. In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha in March, Union Minister of State for Finance P Radhakrishnan had said that the Centre was not considering any “change”.

The minister said this while asserting that the minimum pay hike of Rs 18,000 per month and the fitment factor of 2.57 were based on “specific recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission” that took “relevant factors” into account while making the salary suggestions for lakhs of Central government employees.

However, some reports now say the Modi government may accept the demand of increasing the minimum pay beyond the recommendation of the 7th Pay Commission and also the retirement age of Central government staff. The Centre may do this in a bid to woo voters ahead of the 2019 General Elections. The Sen Times reported a senior government official as saying on April 4 that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre was mulling to implement the salary-hike for Central government staff ahead of 2019 elections.

Not just the pay-hike, the Centre may also increase the retirement age from 60 to 62, following in the footsteps of the Madhya Pradesh government. Thus benefitting over 50 lakh Ventral government staff.

The Centre may be inspired by a recent move of the Madhya Pradesh government, which increased the retirement age of state government staff from 60 to 62 years, the report said quoting the official.

The move, if approved, will serve as a pre-poll sop from the BJP, which now rules in 20 states of the country along with allies. The Centre may also be in a position to direct the NDA-ruled states in the country to increase salary and retirement age of government employees. However, in the absence of an official word, all these are mere speculations.