7th Pay Commission update: Bad news for scores of staff of these institutions; check details

7th Pay Commission latest news today 2018: Teachers of private-unaided schools in Delhi may have to wait more for 7th Pay Panel benefits.

7th pay commission for Delhi school teachers: Teachers of private-unaided schools built on the government land in Delhi may have to wait for long to enjoy the benefits recommended by the 7th Pay Commission. These schools were hoping to hike salaries of the teachers after increasing fees. However, the latest decision of Delhi government may pose a hurdle to these schools.

Arvind Kejriwal government of Delhi has withdrawn an order that allowed the schools to go for an interim fee hike for implementing the recommendations of the seventh pay panel, the Hindustan Times reported on Saturday.

Arvind Kejriwal government had allowed the private unaided schools built on government land to increase fees. This was to be an interim measure for providing higher salaries to teachers as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

The Delhi government had also asked these schools to submit their financial records for scrutiny in order to get the requisite permission for the fee hike.

What next

The Delhi government has withdrawn its December 2017 order. However, for schools that applied for fee hike permission, the government has said the financial records of such institutions will be examined before the permission. The Delhi government’s decision is likely to affect scores of teachers, who are hoping to get 7th Pay Commission benefits.

A number of prominent schools of the Capital come under the “private-unaided” school category.