7th Pay Commission: Kendriya Vidyalaya pensioners protest non-implementation of 7th CPC

Retired teachers and non-teaching staffers of Kendriya Vidyalayas from across the country today staged a protest here demanding that the recommendations of the Seventh Central Pay Commission be implemented for them as well.

“There is an unprecedented delay in the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission (recommendations) for KV pensioners. We have been agitating since last month and have written to the HRD Minister and the the President raising our demands,” said C M Dubey, General Secretary, KVS Retired Teachers Employees Welfare Society.

“We were assured today by senior officials of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) that the issue is under consideration and will be announced soon,” he added.

Pensioners from Jalandhar, Bhatinda, Dehradun, Agra, Kolkata, Delhi and NCR, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Pune, Bhopal and Nasirabad, among other cities, gathered outside the KVS headquarters here and registered their protest.