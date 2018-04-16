  3. 7th Pay Commission: Kendriya Vidyalaya pensioners protest non-implementation of 7th CPC

7th Pay Commission: Kendriya Vidyalaya pensioners protest non-implementation of 7th CPC

Pensioners from Jalandhar, Bhatinda, Dehradun, Agra, Kolkata, Delhi and NCR, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Pune, Bhopal and Nasirabad, among other cities, gathered outside the KVS headquarters in New Delhi and registered their protest.

By: | Updated: April 16, 2018 9:01 PM
7th pay commission latest news today 2018, 7th pay commission latest news, 7th cpc, 7th cpc latest news, 7th cpc latest news today 2018, Seventh Central Pay Commission, 7th CPC, 7th pay commission recommendations, Kendriya Vidyalayas “There is an unprecedented delay in the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission (recommendations).”

Retired teachers and non-teaching staffers of Kendriya Vidyalayas from across the country today staged a protest here demanding that the recommendations of the Seventh Central Pay Commission be implemented for them as well.

“There is an unprecedented delay in the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission (recommendations) for KV pensioners. We have been agitating since last month and have written to the HRD Minister and the the President raising our demands,” said C M Dubey, General Secretary, KVS Retired Teachers Employees Welfare Society.

“We were assured today by senior officials of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) that the issue is under consideration and will be announced soon,” he added.

Pensioners from Jalandhar, Bhatinda, Dehradun, Agra, Kolkata, Delhi and NCR, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Pune, Bhopal and Nasirabad, among other cities, gathered outside the KVS headquarters here and registered their protest.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Manda Phadke
    Apr 17, 2018 at 11:08 pm
    Nobody has time for pensioners. We have filed a pe ion for Gratuity to be implemented from 01/01/2016 as per Central govt employees. We are All Public Sector Bank and PSU employees. But only they are interested in what Mr Modi is wearing in Sweden and how dapper he looks. All of 40 years in slogged in SBI. We have to BEG?
    Reply

    Go to Top