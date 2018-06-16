7th pay commission: Teachers hold sit-in protest in Srinagar, demand 7th CPC implementation

Teachers from Jammu and Kashmir are holding a sit-in protest in Srinagar over the implementation of 7th pay commission among other demands. (Source: ANI)

7th pay commission: The protest over the implementation of 7th pay commission in the North Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir intensified on Saturday as days after agitating employees of Jammu Development Authority (JDA) went on strike, a similar path was chosen by the teachers of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA). News agency ANI reported that teachers from Jammu and Kashmir are holding a sit-in protest in Srinagar over the implementation of 7th pay commission among other demands.

The state government in April this year had announced 7th CPC benefits for five lakh state government employees and pensioners with effect from January 2016. The state Finance Minister Syed Altaf Ahmed Bukhari had told the media that after the implementation of the revised pay scale, employees will get more than 20 per cent hike in the salary for the month of April.

He had also claimed that Jammu and Kashmir is the first state to implement the 7th pay commission proposals. The decision was taken by the state cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. It was expected to put an extra burden of Rs 4,201 crore per year and Rs 7,477 crore in one-time arrears on the exchequer.

However, in May, a large number of Jammu Development Authority (JDA) employees went on protest demanding the implementation of seventh pay commission recommendations, enhancement in the wages of daily wagers and revocation of the ‘no work, no pay’ order.

These protesters had alleged that the JDA board held a meeting under the chairmanship of Housing Minister Sat Sharma, but did not implement the pay panel recommendations and had called for notification by the government, which is a violation of the constitution of JDA.

Responding to these allegations, Sharma had said that the 7th pay commission benefits will be released by the vice chairman of Jammu Development Authority in the salary of June along with the arrears.

He had requested the JDA employees to not fall prey to any false propaganda and asked them to ensure growth and development of the authority. He had also asked the concerned department to look into the department notification and address the matter as early as possible.