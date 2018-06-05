7th Pay Commission: Strike enters 12th day – Will Jammu Development Authority (JDA) staff get salary hike?

Over 200 staff under the banner of JDA Employees Welfare Association members continued their strike and raised slogans in favour of their demands and against the Vice Chairman of JDA.

Jammu Development Authority (JDA) staff continued their strike for their 12th consecutive day today demanding implementation of the seventh pay commission recommendations, even as over five lakh government employees in Jammu and Kashmir have received their pay this month according to the pay panel’s recommendations.

A large number of employees assembled outside the JDA office and held protest demanding implementation of seventh pay commission recommendations, enhancement in the wages of daily wagers and revocation of the ‘no work, no pay’ order.

The association snapped water and power supply to Vikas Bhawan, housing the JDA office and also stopped official vehicles.

The protesters alleged that the JDA board held meeting under chairmanship of Housing Minister Sat Sharma, but did not implement the pay panel recommendations and had called for notification by the government, which is a violation of the constitution of JDA.

The vice chairman of the JDA has failed to realise the huge amount of money pending in different projects from the government and there should be probe against him regarding various works and renovations undertaken and money spent, they said.

Sat Sharma, the Minister for Housing and Urban Development said JDA is a corporation and its employees do not directly avail the benefits of the pay panel recommendations.

However, he said that the employees will get the full benefit of seventh pay commission as a notification in this regard has been issued by the government.