7th Pay Commission: Seventh CPC recommendation benefits for 2 lakh staff – here’s new High Court order

7th Pay Commission latest news today 2018: Delhi High Court issues notices for seventh CPC benefits to staff of private unaided schools.

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notices to Delhi government, MCDs and Unaided Schools Association on a Public Information Litigation (PIL) seeking the implementation of 7th Pay Commission recommendations for the benefit of around two lakh teaching and non-teaching staff. These are employees working in over 2000 unaided private schools of Delhi.

The Delhi high court has asked these authorities to submit the status report on the matter within six weeks, news agency ANI reports. The staff of private unaided schools in the national capital have been demanding 7th CPC benefits for a long time.

(More details awaited)