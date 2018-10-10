7th Pay Commission: Salary, pension hiked! Maximum 7th CPC pension over Rs 1 lakh – Good news for government employees of this state

The BJP had pledged for implementation of the 7th Pay Commission for the employee before the assembly election. (Photo from Reuters)

The Tripura government on Tuesday revised the pay structure of its two lakh employees with effect from October 1 this year and claimed that it is on a par with the 7th Central Pay Commission. The revised pay scale was prepared based on recommendations made by a committee headed by former Assam Chief Secretary P P Varma, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb told a press conference.

The recommendations were submitted to the government on Friday and accepted in a special cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Deb said.

The BJP had pledged for implementation of the 7th Pay Commission for the employee before the assembly election.

“The (previous) left Front government left a burden of Rs 11,000 crore. Despite that, we could fulfil the demands of the employees. We implemented our promises in a tough situation,” He said,

He said 9 per cent DA is still pending for the employees, but that chapter is yet to be closed.

As per the revised scale, minimum pay at the entry level of the pay matrix would be Rs 18,000 per month for Group-C employees, and Rs 16,000 for Group-D employees.

Fixed pay employees would get benefits at par with regular employees under the revised salary structure, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Devvarma, who also holds the finance portfolio, said.

Pensioners would enjoy a minimum pension of Rs 8,000 per month and a maximum of Rs 1,07,450 per month.