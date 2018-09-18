7th Pay Commission salary hike: Over 4,500 buses are off the roads in Rajasthan – Will Raje govt accept RSRTC’s CPC demands?

The roadways employees had on July 25 gone on three-day strike and resumed work after an agreement was reached with the government on July 27. (Reuters/IE)

Over 4,500 buses were off the roads as the strike by Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) staff over various demands, including implementation of seventh pay panel recommendations, entered the second day. Kishan Singh Rathore, the general secretary of Rajasthan roadways workers union, said the strike would continue till the demands were met. Nearly 95 per cent staff are on strike demanding implementation of seventh pay commission recommendations, lifting ban on recruitment for 8,000 vacant posts and replacing 1,000 buses that have run 8 lakh kilometers, he said.

Rathore said that the government has not take any initiative to hold talks with a delegation of the employees union. Those who travel by buses faced hardship due to the strike. Approximately 10 lakh people travel in the buses. The roadways employees had on July 25 gone on three-day strike and resumed work after an agreement was reached with the government on July 27.