7th Pay Commission salary hike: Now, these government employees want ‘same post same salary’

The All Assam Nurses Association (AANA) launched an indefinite strike from Monday in the premises of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) demanding ‘same post same salary’.

GMCH Superintendent Dr R Talukdar said, “no nursing service in the hospital has been allowed to be affected. Layered service of nurses have been engaged”.

Talukdar and JMCH PRO Dr Nilotpal Bhattacharjee said nurses and faculty from the Regional Nursing Colleges attached to both the Medical Colleges, nursing supervisors and nurses undergoing training in the hospital, paramedical interns were pressed into service for providing nursing care to patients.

Members of the AANA staged protests in the two hospitals’ premises with banners and placards demanding that the state government resolve the anomalies related to grade pay structure published in the 7th Pay Commission report and service rules, restoration of the abolished designation of ‘staff nurses’ instead of ‘nurse’.

The AANA members claimed before media that they had placed their demands before the government several times but were yet to receive any positive response from the administration.