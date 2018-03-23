7th Pay Commission: Salaries of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha secretariats employees may be hiked

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan today announced the formation of a committee. (Reuters)

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan today announced the formation of a committee to propose revision in the pay structure and allowances of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats employees, noting that the seventh pay commission did not make recommendations about their salaries.

Murli Manohar Joshi, estimates committee chairperson, will head the six-member panel whose other members are Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anath Kumar, Public Accounts Committee Chairperson Mallikarjun Kharge, Standing Committee on Finance Chairperson M Veerappa Moily and Ram Gopal Yadav, the speaker told the Lok Sabha.

The parliamentary committee has been constituted following a consultation between Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu and her, she said.

“It will advise the chairman, Rajya Sabha, and the speaker, Lok Sabha, on the changes that are considered desirable in the structure of scales of pay, allowances, leave, pensionary benefits and other amenities to the officers and all categories of employees of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha secretariats,” she said.