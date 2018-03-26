7th Pay Commission: Rebuffed by Central government, here is what employees are planning to do

​​ ​
By: | New Delhi | Updated: March 26, 2018 12:20 PM
7th Pay Commission: In response to government’s decision of not increasing the salaries of Central government employees beyond the recommendations made by the 7th Pay Commission, about 50 lakh Central government employees have decided to go on a strike, if latest reports are to be believed. These employees were eagerly waiting for the implementation of the 7th Pay Commision but were taken aback when the government announced that the salaries won’t be hiked beyond 7th CPC recommendations.

National Judicial Appointments Commission’s (NJAC) Shiv Gopal Mishra who led the negotiation over 7th Pay Commission on behalf of central government employees told One India that their struggle for higher minimum pay will continue. “The employees are agitated and there is a lot of disappointment. I can assure that the demand to raise the minimum pay has not been forfeited. If negotiations do not give us a solution, then an agitation would”, he said.

The Central government employees have been demanding a fitment factor of 3.68 times. It is currently at 2.57 times which the employees believe makes it tough to maintain a standard lifestyle. However, the argument has failed to move the government.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, on Friday, had announced that a committee was formed to propose a revision in the pay structure and allowances of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats employees, noting that the seventh pay commission did not make recommendations about their salaries.

“It will advise the chairman, Rajya Sabha, and the speaker, Lok Sabha, on the changes that are considered desirable in the structure of scales of pay, allowances, leave, pensionary benefits and other amenities to the officers and all categories of employees of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha secretariats,” she said.

Mahajan said that the committee was formed after a consultation between Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu and her.

