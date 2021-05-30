7th Pay Commission pension on death of Central Government Employee parents: New limit Rs 1.25 lakh/month

Representative image/Pixabay

7th Pay Commission pension on death of Central Government Employee parents: If both the husband and wife are Central Government Employees and covered under CCS (Pension) 1972 rules, then on their death, their surviving child or children can receive two pensions limited to maximum Rs 1.25 lakh per month. There are, however, certain rules defining the conditions under which this pension can be provided.

Under sub-rule (11) of rule 54 of the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules 1972, in case both wife and husband are Government servants and are governed by the provisions of that rule, on their death, the surviving child/children is/are eligible for two family pensions in respect of the deceased parents.

Rules say that if one of the parents dies while in service or after retirement, the family pension in respect of the deceased becomes payable to the surviving husband or wife and in the event of the death of the husband or wife, the surviving child or children can be granted the two family pensions in respect of the deceased parents.

Old pension limits

Earlier, the pension was limited to Rs 45,000 per month if the surviving child or children is or were eligible to draw two family pensions at the rate mentioned in sub-rule (3) of Rule 54.

Similarly, the limit of Rs 45, 000 per month also applied if one of the family pensions ceased to be payable at the rate mentioned in subrule (3) of Rule 54, and in lieu thereof the family pension at the rate mentioned in sub-rule (2) of Rule 54 became payable.

A limit of Rs 27,000 per month pension applied when both the family pensions were payable at the rates mentioned in sub-rule (2) of Rule 54.

These limits of Rs 45,000 and Rs 27,000 pension per month under Rule 54(11) of CCS Rules were determined at the rate of 50 per cent and 30 per cent respectively of the highest pay Rs 90,000 per month recommended by the 6th Pay Commission.

New Rule under 7th Pay Commission

However, the highest pay in the Government service was revised to Rs. 2, 50,000 per month after the 7th Pay Commission. Hence, a change in the two pension limits has been introduced by Department of Pension & Pensioners Welfare for the benefit of surviving child or children of deceased Central Government Employee parents.

As per official notification of the department, the two limits have been revised to Rs 1.25 lakh per month and Rs 75,000 per month respectively.

“The highest pay in the Government has been revised to Rs. 2, 50,000/-per month after the 7th CPC. Accordingly, it is clarified that, with effect from 01. 01. 2016, the amount of Rupees forty five thousand per month in Rule 54(11)(a)(i) & (ii) shall stand revised to Rupees one lakhtwenty-five thousand per month (being 50% of Rs.2,50,000/-) and the amount of twenty Seven thousand per month in Rule 54(11)(b) shall stand revised to Rupees seventy five thousand per month (being 30% of Rs. 2,50,000/-),” the DoPPW said in an Office Memorandum early this year.