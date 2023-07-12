7th Pay Commission: Salary hike as per 7th CPC of private school teachers gets HC backing

7th Pay Commission Latest News (July 12, 2023): The pay hike issue of teachers of unaided private schools based on 7th CPC recommendations has got the backing of the Delhi High Court.

The Delhi High Court has observed that teachers of unaided private schools are entitled to the same pay and emoluments as teachers in Government schools.

The observation was made in an order dated July 7 by a bench of Justices Manmohan and Mini Pushkarna. The HC Bench also rejected the plea of a private school that challenged the directive of a single-judge bench to pay its teachers as per the 7th CPC.

The HC dismissed an appeal filed against a single-bench judgement dated 14th December 2021 in which the court had allowed the writ petition of three teachers of a private school seeking payment based on the 7th Pay Commission. The court had then held that teachers of private schools were entitled to the same pay and emoluments as those of government schools.

What HC said on July 7

In Bharat Mata Saraswati Bal Mandir Senior Secondary School vs Vinita Singh and Ors., the Delhi HC on July 7 observed: “To conclude, it is reiterated that the reliefs claimed by the respondents in the writ petition were for payment of full salary as per recommendations of 7th CPC. Section 10 of the DSE Act provides that the scale of pay and allowances, medical facilities, pension, gratuity, provident fund and other prescribed benefits of a recognized private school shall not be less than those of the employees of the corresponding status in the government school. The DOE in accordance with the DSE Act, 1973 has issued notification dated 17th October, 2017 directing that all recognized schools shall implement the recommendations of 7th CPC.”

“In view thereof, it is the undisputed position of law that teachers of unaided private schools are entitled to the same pay and emoluments as those of government schools, in terms of the obligation enjoined upon the private recognized schools under the DSE Act, 1973. The schools cannot evade their statutory responsibility and are bound to pay the statutory dues,” the bench further said.