7th Pay Commission: Over 250 teachers to protest on Jantar Mantar to get benefit

Over 250 teachers from Jammu and Kashmir will stage a sit-in at Jantar Mantar here on Monday to bring the Centre’s attention on their demand seeking benefits of the 7th pay commission. Agitating under the banner of Teachers Joint Action Committee (TJAC), the protesters began an indefinite hunger chain strike in Jammu on August 30 and Kashmir on September 3 demanding benefits of the pay commission be given to the 41,000 teachers who were regularised after five years of service.

“We are going for a sit-in protest in Delhi tomorrow… Our protest has failed to attract the attention of the (Jammu and Kashmir) Governor (Satya Pal Singh),” Kuldeep Singh, provincial president of TJAC, an amalgam of various teachers’ organisations, said.

Over 250 teachers would stage the protest in Delhi to “wake up” the Union government and catch its attention, Singh added.

“The protest in Delhi is part of the programme chalked out by us and if our demand is not met, we will be forced to close down all schools across the state. We do not want the students to suffer but we have no other alternative,” he said further. Braving incessant rains, scores of teachers staged a protest demonstration at the Exhibition Crossing here and urged the Governor to consider their demand without any further delay.