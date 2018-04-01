7th Pay Commission: No April Fool prank this! Here are authentic updates you should know

​​ ​
7th Pay Commission - Latest news today 2018: A number of stories about the implementation of 7th Pay Commission recommendations are doing the rounds on the internet.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: April 1, 2018 7:38 PM
7th pay commission, 7th pay commission latest news today 2018, 7th pay commission latest updates, 7th pay commission news, 7th pay commission matrix, 7th pay commission salary increase, 7th pay commission latest news, 7th pay commission narendra modi, 7th pay commission arun jaitley The Central government staff have been demanding a hike in fitment factor from 2.57 times to 3.68 times. (Reuters)

7th pay Commission – Latest news today 2018: A number of stories about the implementation of 7th Pay Commission recommendations are doing the rounds on the internet. However, not all of them provide concrete details about the implementation of the recommendations. Much to the disappointment of lakhs of Central government employees, who are demanding hike beyond the pay commission recommendations, the government has so far made no declaration about taking their demand into consideration. Though the Central government employees may be feeling disappointed, it can’t be ruled out that the government may change its stand and provide relief being sought by its staff, especially in view of 2019 general elections.

Here are five latest updates related to 7th Pay Commission recommendations you should know:

1. Modi government’s official statement: In an official reply to the Rajya Sabha last month, Union Minister of State for Finance P Radhakrishnan had said Narendra Modi government was not considering a hike in minimum pay beyond the recommendations of 7th pay commission. The minister was replying to a question raised by Samajwadi party MP Neeraj Shekhar.  “The minimum pay of Rs 18,000/- p.m. and the fitment factor of 2.57 are based on the specific recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission in the light of the relevant factors taken into account by it. Therefore, no change therein is at present under consideration,” the minister had said in his reply.

3. The Central government staff have been demanding a hike in fitment factor from 2.57 times to 3.68 times. The government has not taken the demand into consideration.

2. The Department of Personnel and Training has okayed the grant of Leave Travel Concession (LTC) benefits to Indian Railways’ staff and their spouses. Earlier, the Railways employees and their spouses were not entitled to LTC as already enjoyed the benefits of free pass for traveling in trains. As per a DoPT circular, it has been decided that the “Railway employees may be allowed to avail all-India LTC once in a block of four years.”

The ‘All-India LTC’ will, however, be purely optional for railway employees, reads the official circular.

Note: The railway staff will not be eligible for “Home Town LTC” and they will have to surrender privilege passes for the year in which they want to get LTC allowance.

4. For the new financial year, Narendra Modi government at the Centre has increased tax-saving gratuity limit to Rs 20 lakh from earlier Rs 10 lakh. Workers in the formal sector becomes eligible for the tax-free gratuity when they leave a job or at the time of their superannuation.

Earlier reports had claimed that the 7th Pay recommendations will become effective from April 1. But Central government staff need to wait for the official word.

It was expected that the Central government employees may expect a hike in minimum pay from Rs 18,000 to Rs 21,000 and a hike in fitment factor from 3,57 times to 3.00 times of their basic pay. Official confirmation is still awaited.

5. 7th Pay Commission may not be the last commission to make recommendations regarding salaries of Central Government employees. The Centre was reported to be planning to abolish the practice of constituting pay commissions in future. The was also one of the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. As an alternative, the Centre may devise a mechanism for the yearly review of Central government staff’s salaries on the basis of the latest price index. 7th Pay Commission Chairman Justice A K Mathur had told The Financial Express earlier that the pay matrix of Central government employees can be reviewed and revised periodically, instead of waiting for 10 years to set up the pay panel.

Modi government has, however, said that scrapping future pay commissions was not on its agenda for now.

  1. Narsimlu Tanangi
    Apr 1, 2018 at 10:23 pm
    No speculations. Already experienced during Gujarat and Northeast elections. Don't think about it till you get in to your hand.
    Reply
    1. Sri Anand
      Apr 1, 2018 at 9:34 pm
      WHAT sorrow financial EXPRESS one amongst INDIAN EXPRESS GROUP make propaganda QUOTING the SEN TIMES the GOVT at forefront to make MF 3 times and the minimum pay despite the clear cut decisions announced in parliament. A GREAT credit to our comrades who still say they have not abandoned minimum wage and mf factor. IT SEEMS THE GOVT ABANDONED THE ISSUE.
      Reply
      1. Priyabrat Swain
        Apr 1, 2018 at 9:21 pm
        Whether your news agency has any work or not. If you have not any work then shutdown your agency. Why you are spreading rumours irresponsible news. Disgusting.. Disgusting.. Disgusting..
        Reply
        1. Ravi Bhushan
          Apr 1, 2018 at 8:43 pm
          Eligibility limit of five years for getting Gratuity Should be reduced to one or two years only.my humble appeal to PM
          Reply
          1. Sri Anand
            Apr 1, 2018 at 8:38 pm
            TRUE FACT WR NEED TO THANK GOVT BECAUSE GOVT HELPED TO UNDERSTAND WHAT WE ARE AND THE COMRADES UNIONS WHO HELPED THE GOVT TO PROLONG EVERY THING TO UNDERSTAND WHAT WE ARE. BETTER PARTNERSHIP THE BIND WOULD LIVE EVERLONG
            Reply
            1. Sri Anand
              Apr 1, 2018 at 8:23 pm
              Shiet. WHAT IS meaning of increase in MF 3.57 to 3. My sincere REQUEST INDIAN EXPRESS GROUP HAS MUCH VALIDITY. EVERY READERS TRUST NEWS PUBLISHED IN DAILY CARRIES CENT PERCENT TRUE. PLEASE DO NOT QUOTE SEN TIMES NEWS. MANY NEWS INCLUDING ZEE NEWS, TIME NEWS, EXPRESS NEWS QUOTING SEN TIMES MAKE ICE TO EMPLOYEES AND RETIRED. SEN TIME NOT CONCUBINE TO GOVT TO BRING FORTH WHAT IS DUE FOR US. WHAT MATTER FOR US IS NOT MF BUT CLOSURE OF SHIET EPEDIC SO CALLED S E N
              Reply
              1. Ramakrishna Jaladi
                Apr 1, 2018 at 8:01 pm
                NDA Govt especially the finanance minister mr. Jaitleyji, who never gave any benefits to the ried personnel may get heart attack with such recommendations
                Reply
                1. Amarnath PD
                  Apr 1, 2018 at 7:18 pm
                  I don't understand what the financial express has achieved by this post. They say increasing the gratuity limit is going to benefit the central government employees. Sorry dear. The limit of dctg to central government employees has been increased long back in the pay commission report itsrlf. This is for those who are covered by gratuity act. Don't expose your ignorance. Please know the facts fully and correct and then write reports.
                  Reply
                  1. Ramanujam Veeraraghava Avatharam
                    Apr 1, 2018 at 7:06 pm
                    Rightly said the BJP NDA Govt means it is Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Govt who was taking care of all sections of people of Indis. But present Modiji Govt is for Business anchos and corporates may not do anything to working class common middle peor
                    Reply
                    1. ARUN
                      Apr 1, 2018 at 7:02 pm
                      BJP govt is totally anti employees. The govt has cancelled maximum paymet/allowances benefits which has already get by the employees earlier to 7th CPC. Hence wish /desiring of extra pay benefits from BJP govt will shows like APRIL FOOL to all employees. This activity shows a demoral of all employees. Very critical to serve during the BJP govt.
                      Reply
                      1. CHANDRA SHEKHAR
                        Apr 1, 2018 at 5:28 pm
                        Boring news stale news nothing new news....
                        Reply
                        1. Ramesh Verma
                          Apr 1, 2018 at 5:15 pm
                          It is well established fact that BJP and it's Government are anti-employees and always work in favour of big business houses. During its government lead by Vajpayeeji NPS was proposed though it was implemented by Congress. Again when it came in power in 2014 lead by Modiji, it manipulated 7th pay commission to give minimum ry hike to government employees.
                          Reply
                          1. ARUN
                            Apr 1, 2018 at 7:04 pm
                            Very good comment
                            Reply
                            1. Satish Mg
                              Apr 1, 2018 at 7:19 pm
                              Just see what Congress has done in Karnataka. Forget the extra hike, they have not even given the arrears that were due to the Employees. So, stop cribbing about BJP
                              Reply
