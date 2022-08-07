7th Pay Commission – Central Government Employee Salary News: Should a Central Government Employee having arrears of salary as per the recommendation of the 7th Pay Commission file any form to claim relief under Section 89 of the Income Tax?

According to the tax rules, it is mandatory for a government employee to file form 10E online on the Income Tax e-filing website to claim relief under Section 80.

Taxpayers who claim relief under Section 89 without filing Form 10E can get a notice from Income Tax Department stating that “The relief under Section 89 has not been allowed in your case, as the online form 10E has not been filed”. Therefore, you are required to file Form 10E online before filing your Income-tax return.

How to file form 10E?

Government employees can file the form 10E by following these below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Login to http://www.incometax.gov.in.

Step 2: After you log in, click on tab e-File > Income Tax Forms> File Income Tax Forms. On the landing page, select the option: “tax Exemption and Reliefs/Form 10E)

Central Government Employees receive their payments (salary, pension, allowances etc.) as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. It is mandatory for all employees to file income tax Returns (ITR). The last date of filing returns for Assessment Year 2022-23 for salaried employees was 31 July 2022. More than 5.8 crore returns were filed by this due date.

Central Government Employee salary revision

In a recent statement in the parliament, the Government said that revision of payments made to Central Government Employees can be done any time as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. The formation of another pay commission may not be necessary for this particular purpose.

However, the Government also said it was not true to claim that there would no 8th Central Pay Commission in future. Meanwhile, Central Government Employees are awaiting another revision in the Dearness Allowance rate in the second half of the financial year. A decision in this regard may be announced soon.

(With inputs from Taxmann)