7th Pay Commission: Modi govt issues new rules for advance increments of these employees

7th Pay Commission latest news today: New rules for advance increments to stenographers.

7th Pay Commission latest news today: The Central Government has issued new rules for the regulation of advance increment(s) to Stenographers of Subordinate Offices on qualifying speed test in shorthand at 100/120 w.p.m. These will be applicable with effect from June 1, 2016. As per the new rules, the stenographer recruited on the basis of speed test in the shorthand at 80 w.p.m. will be granted one advance increment on qualifying speed test in shorthand at 100 w.p.m.. He/she will be provided one more advance increment on qualifying speed test in shorthand at 120 w.p.m. while in service.

However, the new rules say that if a stenographer, who is recruited on the basis of speed test in the short hand at 80 w.p.m. directly qualifies the speed test in shorthand at 120 w.p.m. while in service, he/she may be granted two advance increments.

The stenographer recruited on the basis of speed test in the shorthand at 100 w.p.m., may be granted one advance increment on qualifying speed test in shorthand at 120 w.p.m. while in service.

An Office Memorandum of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) released yesterday said that the speed tests will be conducted by properly constituted Authorities including Departmental Authorities. The advance increments will be granted from the date of passing the test.

The O.M said that these speed test-based advance increments will not be absorbed in future increments. Also, the date of next increment after the grant of these advance increments will remain the same.

The advance increment amount will be treated as a separate element in addition to the basic pay and it would be counted as pay for all purposes, DoPT said.

“Once these advance increments are taken into account for the purpose of fixation of pay on promotion or being placed in a higher scale on grant of MACP or due to revision of Pay Scale or Pay Structure etc., these advance increments no longer continue as a separate element,” the O.M. said.