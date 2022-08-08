7th Pay Commission Salary News Today (8 August): In a significant development, the Union Government today said it is currently not considering any proposal for the constitution of the 8th Pay Commission for Central Government employees.

“No such proposal is under consideration with the Government for constitution of 8th Central Pay Commission for the Central Government employees,” Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply to a query on whether the Government proposes to ensure timely constitution of 8th Central Pay Commission so that it could be implemented on 01-01-2026.

In view of the erosion of the real value of salaries provided to Central Government Employees due to rising inflation, the Government provides them with Dearness Allowances (DA), which is revised every six months.

“ln order to compensate Central Government employees for erosion in the real value of their salaries on account of inflation, Dearness Allowances (DA) is paid to them and the rate of DA is revised periodically every 6 months on the basis of the rate of inflation as per All lndia Consumer Price lndex for Industrial Workers (AlCPl-lW) released by Labour Bureau under M/o Labour & Employment,” Chaudhary said.

Earlier this month, Chaudhary had informed the parliament that it may not be necessary to constitute another pay commission to review salaries, allowances and pension of employees and pensioners. The minister said the revision of payments made to central government employees and pensioners can be done at any time and for that, it was not necessary to constitute the 8th Pay Commission.

Central government employees and pensioners currently get their salaries and pensions respectively as per the 7th pay commission matrix. The employees are currently awaiting a revision of their Dearness Allowances (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) rates respectively. It is expected that the Government soon announce new DA/DR rates in view of a rise in the AICPI-IW data.