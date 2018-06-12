7th Pay Commission: Modi government takes big decision for 23 lakh retired teachers, non-teaching staff

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the 49th Governors Conference, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on June 04, 2018. (PTI Photo/PIB)

7th Pay Commission Latest News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Government’s latest decision is set to benefit around 23 lakh retired teachers and non-teaching staff of universities. The Centre has revised pension of retired faculty and other non-teaching staff in Central Universities and Colleges as per the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission. With the implementation of this decision, around 25,000 present pensioners of Central Universities and UGC maintained deemed to be universities will benefit to the tune of Rs 6000 to Rs 18,000.

Moreover, the latest decision will also benefit around eight lakh teachers, 15 lakh non-teaching staff, who have retired from State Public Universities and affiliated colleges, who wish to adopt or have already adopted the pay scales recommended by the 7th Pay Commission for Central universities.

In a series on tweets on Tuesday, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said: The @narendramodi govt has revised pension of retired faculty & other non-teaching staff in Central Universities and Colleges as per the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission. Around 25000 present pensioners will benefit in Central Universities and #UGC maintained #Deemed to be #Universities to the tune of Rs. 6000 to Rs.18000.”

“This move of govt will benefit approx 8 lakh teachers & 15 lakh non–teaching staff who retired from State Public Universities & affiliated colleges, who wish to adopt or have adopted Pay Scales prescribed for Central Universities,” he added.

Ever since Modi government accepted the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission for Central government employees, several state governments have also either promised or have already implemented the same for their respective staff. Early this month, Mizoram government decided to increase pay scale of the state government staff as per 7th CPC recommendations. As per the decision, the state government staff would get an enhanced pay effective from January 1, 2016 but enjoy financial benefits with effect from September 1, 2018, PTI reported officials as saying. This decision of the state government will benefit 42,000 regular employees and 34,000 other employees.