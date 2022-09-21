7th Pay Commission: Minimum qualifying service for promotion under 7th CPC Pay Matrix changed – Full list

7th Pay Commission Latest News (September 21, 2022): Ahead of the expected Dearness Allowance (DA) rate hike, the government has decided to revise the norms prescribing minimum eligibility service required for promotion of Central Government Employees as per the 7th CPC Pay Matrix and Pay Levels.

In an Office Memorandum (O.M.) dated 20th September 2022, the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) said, “…it has been decided to revise the norms prescribing minimum eligibility service required for promotion, as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix and Pay Levels)”

The revised norms required for promotion may be incorporated in the Recruitment Rules/Service Rules by making suitable amendments, said DoPT. It also requested all Ministries/Departments to effect necessary amendments to the Recruitment Rules/Service Rules after following the due procedure.

Minimum eligibility service for promotion

As per the revised norms, the minimum qualifying service for promotion from Level 1 to Level 2 in the 7th CPC Pay Matrix is 3 years. For promotion from Level 6 to Level 11, the minimum qualifying service is 12 years. The minimum qualifying service for promotion from Level 7 to Level 8 is just 2 years.

Also Read: Salary increment of Central Government Employees – 5 rules to know

Check the full list of a minimum qualifying period of service for promotion from one Level to another below:

Source: DoPT

Why minimum qualifying service has been revised

The DoPT’s O.M. dated 9-8-2016 had advised all Ministries/Departments to amend the Service Rules and Recruitment Rules by substituting the then existing Pay Band and Grade Pay with the new pay structure based on ‘Level in the Pay Matrix’ as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

“Instructions revising the minimum qualifying service required for promotion as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix/Pay Levels, have not been issued so far and proposals for framing/amendment of RRs/Service Rules are still being considered, based on requirements prescribed in OM dated 24.3.2009. Though the levels in the Revised Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix, generally correspond to the pre-revised Grade Pays/Pay Scales (6th CPC), however, a need was felt to prescribe minimum qualifying service for promotion as per Pay Levels in the Revised Pay Matrix,” the DoPT noted.