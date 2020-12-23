7th Pay Commission: Local travel reimbursement rule relaxed for these Central Government Employees!

The DoE's order has been issued under Article 148(5) of the Constitution and after consultation with the Comptroller & Auditor General of India. Representational image/Pixabay

7th Pay Commission Travel Allowance Latest News: Central Government Employees in Pay Level 9 to 11 will not have to furnish receipts/vouchers to claim reimbursement of local travelling charges admissible under Daily Allowance on tour. However, these employees will have to furnish self-certification with details like the period of travel and the vehicle number etc. to claim the reimbursement, according to a recent decision of the Department of Expenditure (DoE), Ministry of Finance.

DoE’s Office Memorandum (O.M.) dated 13-07-2017 on “Travelling Allowance Rules — Implementation of 7th CPC” had prescribed reimbursement for travelling charges for travel within the city admissible under Daily Allowance on Tour. This O.M. had allowed Central Government Employees in Level 8 and below to claim reimbursement of travelling charges without production of vouchers against self-certification. Employees in Level 9 and above had to produce vouchers.

The rule for claiming travel reimbursement for Central Government Employees in Level 9 and above has been relaxed now.

The DoE had received several references regarding difficulties being faced by the officials in Pay Level 9 to 11 for production of receipts/vouchers while claiming reimbursement of travelling charges for travel within the city admissible under Daily Allowance on Tour as per the department’s O.M. dated 13-07-2017.

“The matter has been considered in this Department and it has been decided that for reimbursement of Travelling Charges admissible under Daily Allowance on tour as mentioned in Para 2E(i) of OM dated 13.07.2017, condition of production of receipts/vouchers for officials in Pay Level 9 to 11, is done away with subject to furnishing of self-certification in which officials have to indicate the period of travel, vehicle Number etc,” the DoE said.

The DoE’s order has been issued under Article 148(5) of the Constitution and after consultation with the Comptroller & Auditor General of India.