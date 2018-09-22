7th Pay Commission latest: Why teachers of government schools in Delhi are disgruntled

Teachers of government schools in Delhi are disgruntled as the education department has added a new criterion for their annual evaluations under the guidelines of the 7th Pay Commission. (Source: IE)

Teachers of government schools in Delhi are disgruntled as the education department has added a new criterion for their annual evaluations under the guidelines of the 7th Pay Commission. The new criterion makes it compulsory for them to have the “very good” remark for their performance in the last five years to get hikes and promotions. Earlier, teachers were given hikes and promotions on a ‘good’ remark but the benchmark was raised to “very good” when the 7th Pay Commission guidelines were implemented.

Even though the recommendations were implemented in 2016, the criterion has been applied to the performances of last five years, raising a few eyebrows. “It should ideally be applicable from then only. But, as per the Directorate of Education (DoE), we need the “very good” remark for our performances from 2011 to 2016. How is it justified,” Ajay Veer Singh, general secretary, government teachers’ association was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

The promotions of Delhi government teachers under the government’s modified assured career progression (MACP) scheme are pending since 2016. Under the MACP, the teachers only get monetary promotions. Their designations do not change.

Sanjay Goel, director at the DoE, told the daily that they have sent a communication to the department of personnel and training to clarify if the ‘very good’ benchmark is applied from 2016 or before that. He said that they followed the 7th Pay Commission guidelines as issued by the services department but further clarification is needed on the same.

The teachers’ association had also written to Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia earlier this month alleging that their present mode of evaluation was “biased”. They had demanded that the assessment should be made through a grading method based on performance and not by the remarks by the principals or HoS.