7th pay commission latest: UP government announces Teachers’ Day gift for employees

7th pay commission latest: The wait is over! Uttar Pradesh government, on Wednesday, announced a special Teachers' Day gift for the employees of state colleges and universities.

Published: September 5, 2018 3:59 PM
7th pay commission latest: The wait is over! Uttar Pradesh government, on Wednesday, announced a special Teachers’ Day gift for the employees of state colleges and universities. The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government approved the implementation of the seventh pay scale at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by the chief minister on Tuesday. With this decision, the UP government will give 7th pay commission pay scale to teachers and professors of state colleges and universities.

The decision was taken in the light of revision of pay scales of Central Government employees on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission. The official spokesperson of the Uttar Pradesh government said that Centre will bear a financial burden of Rs 921.54 crore for this hike and the state will bear 50 per cent of the burden.

The new pay scale to the state and related cadre teachers will come into force from January 1, 2016. It will cover 18 state varsities, which also includes one law university, one deemed and an open university. The spokesman said the registrar, financial officer, controller of examination, pro VC and VC will not be covered under this.

The development comes only a week after the Cabinet had approved an additional 2 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for about 1.1 crore Central government employees and pensioners. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and is expected to benefit about 48.41 lakh Central government employees and 62.03 lakh pensioners.

“The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved to release an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners w.e.f. 01.07.2018, representing an increase of 2% over the existing rate of 7% of the Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate for price rise,” the official statement had said.

Last month, in a similar step, the Haryana government had approved the pay scale recommendations to the teaching and non-teaching staff of government universities, government colleges and government-aided colleges with effect from January 1, 2016 as per the 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

The recommendations of the 7th pay commission were approved by the Union Cabinet in June 2016.

