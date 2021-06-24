  • MORE MARKET STATS

7h Pay Commission: Central Government pensioners to get monthly pension slip on WhatsApp, SMS, email now

By:
June 24, 2021 10:40 AM

7th Pay Commission Pension Latest News Today: Central Government pensioners will now get monthly pension slip from banks. The pension slip will provide complete details of the monthly pension paid along with the break-up of the amount credited and tax deductions

7th pay commission pensionCentral Government Employees pension latest news today. Representational image

7th Pay Commission Pension Latest News Today: Central Government pensioners will now get monthly pension slip from banks. The pension slip will provide complete details of the monthly pension paid along with the break-up of the amount credited and tax deductions. Banks can provide the pension slip through SMS, email and even through WhatsApp. A decision in this regard was taken in the meeting of Central Pension Processing Centres (CPPCs) of the pension disbursing banks on 15th June 2021.

The information regarding monthly pension paid and the break-up of the amunt credited and deducted for tax is required by pensioners in connection with income tax dearness relief payment and for claiming DR arrears.

“In order to ensure “Ease of Living’ of the Pensioners, a meeting was held with the CPPCs of Pension Disbursing Banks on 15.06.2021, wherein the issue of providing the breakup of monthly pension to the pensioners was discussed,” the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) said in an Office Memorandum (O.M.) dated 22nd June 2021.

“The banks were impressed upon to undertake this welfare measure, as this information is required by pensioners in connection with Income Tax, Dearness Relief payment, DR arrears etc. The banks welcomed the idea and expressed their willingness to provide the information.”

ALSO READ | Pension on death of Central Government Employee parents: New limit Rs 1.25 lakh/month

All Pension Disbursing Banks have been requested to issue pension slip to pensioners after credit of pension on their registered mobile numbers through
SMS and email (wherever available) also.

The O.M. said that banks may also use social media apps like WhatsApp, in addition to SMS and email.

“The pension slip should provide complete details of monthly pension paid along with the break-up of the amount credited and tax deductions etc. if any,” it said.

The CPPCs of Pension Disbursing Banks have been requested to ensure compliance of the above instructions for improving the “Ease of Living” for pensioners.

Central Government Employees’ salary and pension are based on the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

