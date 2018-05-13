7th Pay Commission latest news today: Check recent developments about 7th CPC implementation

(Image: Reuters)

7th Pay Commission: The seventh pay commission recommendations were approved by Narendra Modi-led NDA government on June 28, 2017. The proposal was put forward to the government in November 2015. The Pay Commission recommended a salary hike of 14 per cent to the Central government employees including other benefits.

Have a look at recent news and developments about 7th Pay Commission:

Railway employees’ union calls 72-hour relay hunger strike: The All India Railway Federation (AIRF) had called a 72-hour relay hunger strike across the nation on May 7, 2018. The strike was called against the non-execution of the various provisions of the seventh pay commission recommendations and efforts to privatise the national transporter.

In a statement, the All India Railwaymen’s Federation (AIRF) said despite several meetings of Railway union with different leaders of the Centre including Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha, no decision was taken. However, the strike ended on April 11 morning without any clarity on pay hike, the report says.

– Delhi High Court seeks a response from Arvind Kejriwal govt on 7th CPC recommendations: The Delhi High Court had sought response of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Delhi’s Directorate of Education (DoE) over AAP government’s order on private schools. The court also refused to grant an interim stay on the order that barred several private schools from implementing the Seventh Central Pay Commission.

A single bench of the High Court headed by Justice Sunil Gaur sought the response of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and the Delhi’s Directorate of Education (DoE) over the matter. In its petition, the private schools have alleged that holding up the recommendations of the Seventh CPC only for private schools was causing hardships to students, teachers and parents. The private schools had added that they have to depend on tuition fees. The Arvind Kejriwal government had withdrawn an order that allowed the schools to go for temporary fee hike to implement the recommendations of the seventh pay panel.

– UN says 7th CPC recommendations led to high inflation in India: According to a report of United Nations, the higher inflation in India was due to the housing rent allowances for government employees and military staff recommended by the Seventh Pay Commission. The report also noted that India’s GDP grew at 6.6 per cent in 2017, down from 7.1 per cent in 2016. It also predicted that the GDP will 7.2 per cent in 2018 and 7.4 per cent in 2019.

– Jobs in DRDO with 7th pay commission benefits: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has started accepting applications to fill as many as 41 vacancies. These vacancies are for the post of Scientist ‘B’ (Electronics & Communication Engineering and Computer Science & Engineering).

The process for accepting application was started on the official website of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Recruitment & Assessment Center( RAC) – rac.gov.in. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of GATE Score and Personal Interview. The weightage given to GATE score will be 80 percent whereas the personal interview will get 20 per cent weightage.