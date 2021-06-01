7th Pay Commission: Central Government Employees’ pension rules simplified amid pandemic – Check details

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today. Representative image/Pexels

Central Government Employees Pension Rules amid pandemic: The Government has simplified family pension rules for Central Government Employees in view of the COVID pandemic. According to a recent reform undertaken by the Department of Pension & Pensioners Welfare (DoPPW) during the COVID-19 pandemic, provisional family pension will be sanctioned immediately on receipt of claim for family pension and death certificate from the eligible family member without waiting for other formalities or procedural requirements to be completed.

The provisional family pension provision will be applicable in case of death happening during the pandemic, either because of COVID or because of a non-COVID reason.

New Provisional family pension rule

Earlier, under Rule 80 (A) of the CCS (Pension) Rules 1972, the provisional family pension on death of the government servant during service could be sanctioned to the eligible member of the family only after the family pension was forwarded to the Pay and Accounts Office (PAO). However, in view of the ongoing pandemic, the Government decided that provisional family pension may be sanctioned immediately on receipt of a claim for family pension and death certificate from the eligible family member, without waiting for forwarding of the Family Pension case to Pay and Accounts Office.

Provision pension up to 1 year

According to another important reform announced by the Government recently, the payment of provisional pension may be extended up to a period of one year from the date of retirement with the concurrence of PAO and after the approval by the Head of the Department.

Rule 64 of CCS (Pension), 1972 says provisional pension is normally sanctioned for a period of six months in cases whether a government servant is likely to retire before finalisation of his pension.

However, in view of the COVID pandemic, the DOPPW issued instructions for the grant of Provisional Family Pension in accordance with Rule 64 where there is a delay in the submission of papers.

The above information was shared by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh on Monday (May 3, 2021).

“In the wake of the pandemic, the Department of Pension and Pensioners Welfare has been, from time to time, very sensitively responding to each of the issues concerned with Pensioners and elder citizens. Reforms are also being undertaken accordingly,” Singh said.

Central Government Employees’ salary is provided in accordance with recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.