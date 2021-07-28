7th Pay Commission: On gross basic salary raise query after Dearness Allowance hike, Central govt responds

Representative image

7th Pay Commission latest news today: The Central Government has denied considering any plan to raise monthly gross basic pay of Government employees after restoring the Dearness allowance (DA) recently.

In a written reply to a query in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday (July 28th, 2021), Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance Ministry Pankaj Chaudhary said the Central government not actively considering any such plan. He also said that “the fitment factor of 2.57 was uniformly applied to all categories of employees only for the purpose of fixation of pay in the revised pay structure based in the recommendations of the 7th Central pay Commission.”

Chaudhary was responding to a query on “whether the Government is actively considering to raise monthly gross basic pay of Government employees after the restoration of full benefits of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) in accordance with fitment factor as per the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission.”

The Central Government recently released the instalments of DA and DR with effect from 01-07-2021. These instalments were due from 01-01-2020, 01-07-2020 and 01-01-2021 in respect of Central Government employees pensioners.

As per the revised rate, the Central Government employees/pensioners will get DA/DR at 28 per cent (11 per cent over the previous rate of 17 per cent from July 2021). The Ministry of Finance has said in a statement, “In view of the unprecedented situation which arose due to the COVID-19 pandemic, three additional instalments of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners, which were due from 01.01.2020, 01.07.2020 and 01.01.2021, had been frozen. Now, the Government has decided to increase the Dearness Allowance to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief to pensioners with effect from 01.07.2021 to 28% representing an increase of 11% over the existing rate of 17% of the Basic Pay/Pension.”