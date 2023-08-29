7th Pay Commission Latest News: DoPT says what you should not do for Children Education Allowance

7th Pay Commission Latest News (August 29, 2023): Central Government employees should submit their reimbursement claims for Children Education Allowance (CEA) and Hostel Subsidy to their own departments only, instead of directly sending such claims to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

Some Central Government employees are submitting their reimbursement claims for CEA directly to the DoPT. The personnel department has asked all employees to submit such claims to the office/department in which they are serving or where they served last in case the employee has deceased.

“It has been observed that some Government employees are submitting their Children Education Allowance claims for reimbursement to this Department instead of submitting to their respective Office/Departments,” the DoPT said in an Office Memorandum dated Augus 25, 2023.

“In each case, Children Education Allowance and Hostel Subsidy claims shall be submitted at the office/Department where the employee is serving or last served in case of unfortunate event of demise of Government employee as per provision of O.M. No.A-27012.02/2017-Estt. (AL) dated 17-07-2018,” it added.

The DoPT further said that Ministries/Departments in which e-HRMS is operational, Government Employees shall claim the CEA through e-HRMS only. It also requested Ministries/Departments where e-HRMS is not yet operational to board e-HRMS at the earliest.

Earlier this month, the DoPT notified new childcare leave rules for the eligible members of All India Services (AIS). As per the revised rules, eligible members AIS can get paid leaves for a total period of up to 2 years in their entire service for taking care of a maximum of two of their eldest children.

Meanwhile, Central Government Employees are waiting for the announcement of the revised Dearness Allowance (DA) rate to be effective from 1st of July 2023. It is expected that a DA hike for employees and a Dearness Relief (DR) hike for pensioners may be announced next month. The Government is likely to hike the current DA rate by 3% from 42% to 45%.