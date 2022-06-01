scorecardresearch

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Dearness Allowance hiked for employees of this state – check details

Written by Rajeev Kumar
Updated:
7th Pay Commission (Dearness Allowance Hike) latest news 2022: Dearness Allowance (DA) has been hiked by 3 per cent by Uttarakhand government for its employees. The DA hike will come into effect from July 1. 

Following the latest hike, the Uttarakhand state government employees will now get 31 percent DA. 

“Dearness allowance per month at rate of 31% has been permitted with effect from July 1, 2021, to government servants of state government, who are admissible in the seventh revised pay scale,” Uttarakhand Finance Department said on Tuesday.

