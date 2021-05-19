7th Pay Commission: Appraisal timeline for these Central Government Employees extended! Check new dates

Central government employees'' appraisal timeline extended.

Central Government Employees APAR time line 2021: The government has extended the timeline for Annual Performance Assessment Report (APAR) for Group A, B and C officers of CSS, CSSS ad CSCS cadre through the SPARROW portal for the year 2020-21.

In an official statement, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said that the time line for the APAR process has been extended in the light of the situation arising out of Covid-19.

“…in the light of situation arising out of Covid-19, it has been decided with the approval of competent authority that the timelines for distribution/online generation, recording and completion of entire APAR process for the year 2020-21, shall be extended, as a one time-time measure, as specified in the Annexure, in respect of all GroupA, B and C officers of CSS/CSSS/CSCS cadres,” a DoPT office Memorandum (O.M.) said.

“The relaxation is subject to the condition that no remarks shall be recorded in the APAR for the year 2020-21 after 31.12.2021,” it added.

In cases where the Reporting and the Reviewing authorities fail to record their comments within the time frame, the officer reported upon may be assessed on the basis of the overall record and self assessment for the year, if he/she has submitted his/her self-appraisal within stipulated time, the O.M. said.

APAR timeline 2021

