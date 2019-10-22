7th Pay Commission: Modi govt gifts 7th CPC allowances to Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh government employees

Now, 7th Pay Commission benefits for Jammua and Kashmir, Ladakh. Image: Pixabay

7th Pay Commission latest news today 2019: Here’s good news for government employees in Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. They will get 7 CPC allowances from 31st October. After the passage of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Bill, 2019 in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in his address to the nation August 8, 2019 that all financial facilities being given to employees of other Union Territories (UT), as per the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission, would soon be extended to the employees of UT of Jammu and Kashmir and UT of Ladakh.

The Home Minister today said in a statement that in accordance with the announcement made by PM Modi, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah has approved the proposal of payment of all 7th CPC allowances to the Government employees of UT of Jammu and Kashmir and UT of Ladakh. The decision will come into existence from 31st October, 2019. The Home Ministry has also issued orders in this regard, the statement said.

Modi government’s decision to provide 7th CPC benefits in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will benefit 4.5 lakh Government employees, who are working in the existing State of Jammu & Kashmir and will become the employees of UT of Jammu & Kashmir and UT of Ladakh from 31st October, 2019.

According to the official statement, the annual financial implication of 7th CPC allowances like Children Education Allowance, Hostel Allowance, Transport Allowance, LTC, Fixed Medical Allowance etc. in respect of 4.5 lakh Government employees of existing State of Jammu & Kashmir shall be Rs. 4800 crore tentatively.