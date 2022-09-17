7th Pay Commission Latest News Today (17th September 2022): The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has issued many instructions from time to time regarding provisions governing the salary increment of Central Government Employees. While the Central Government Employees are waiting for a fresh revision of the Dearness Allowance rate, the Department recently released a document summarising the essence of instructions relating to increment for better understanding. Here’s a look at 5 such instructions:

1. Counting of the specific period for increment

According to the DoPT’s document, if a person has been selected for a regular appointment and before formally taking over charge of the post for which selected the person is required to undergo training, the training period undergone by him/her may be treated as duty for the purpose of drawing increments. This is irrespective of whether the said person was on the remuneration of stipend or otherwise.

2. Increment while on Leave

The DoPT says, “if the normal date of increment of a Government servant falls during a period when he remains on Earned Leave/Commuted Leave/Half Pay Leave/Leave not due, the benefit of such increment is actually paid to him only from the date he joins duty on expiry of leave though the actual date of next increment remains unaffected.”

Also Read: How 38% DA will impact salary

3. Increment, in case of death while on Leave

The DoPT says that in the case of a servant who dies while on any kind of leave for which leave salary is payable, a lump-sum ex-gratia payment, in addition to the normal entitlements under leave, may be allowed to the member of the family as specified in Rule-39-C of CCS (Leave) Rules,1972.

4. Uniform annual appraisal/increment date

Since the implementation of CCS (RP) Rules 2008, increments in the revised pay structure are regulated in terms of Rule 10 of the CCS (RP) Rules 2008. According to this rule, the 1st of July is t the uniform date of the annual increment.

“Employees completing 6 months and above in the revised pay structure as on 1 st July will be eligible to be granted the increment,” the DoPT says.

5. Postponement of increment in case of Extra Ordinary Leave

The increment may be postponed to the 1st of July of next year in case of qualifying service of less than 6 months on account of Extra Ordinary Leaves (without a medical certificate) between 1st July of the previous year till 30th June of the year under consideration.

However, EOL granted for the following purposes would be counted as qualifying service for pension and for increments: (i) EOL granted due to inability of a Government servant to join or rejoin duty on account of civil commotion; and (ii) EOL granted to a Government servant for pursuing higher technical and scientific studies.

The salaries and allowances provided to Central Government Employees are based on the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission.