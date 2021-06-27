7th Pay Commission: Latest news on Dearness Allowance (DA) hike for Central Government Employees dampens moods

Dearness allowance hike date 2021 - expected to be announced soon. Representative image

No good news on Dearness Allowance (DA) hike for Central Government Employees has been officially announced yet. However, a fake document being circulated on social media claimed that the DA for Central Government Employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners, which was frozen last year due to Covid-19 pandemic, has been resumed from July 1, 2021. The government has officially denied any such decision.

“A document is doing rounds on social media claiming resumption of DA to Central Government employees & Dearness Relief to Central Government pensioners from July 2021,” the Ministry of Finance said in a tweet.

What the fake document claimed

The fake document claimed, “…Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief frozen during Covid-19 crisis is to be resumed from 1st July 2021. The additional instalments of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief from 1st July 2020 and 1st Jan 2021 shall be paid in three instalments.”

When to expect DA hike

The Central Government is expected to decide on providing a dearness allowance hike to the Central Government Employees in July. However, no official decision has been announced on this yet.

The salary and other allowances to Central Government Employees are paid as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.