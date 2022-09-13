7th Pay Commission: Good news for travelling Central Government Employees ahead of festivals. Details

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today (Travel Allowance): Central Government Employees can now travel by the Tejas Express for journeys on tour/training/transfer/retirement. The travel entitlement in Tejas Express trains would be the same as Shatabdi trains, the Department of Expenditure (DoE) said in an Office Memorandum (O.M) dated 12th September 2022.

“The matter regarding admissibility of travel by Tejas Express Trains on official Tour has been considered in this Department. It has been decided to allow Central Govt. employees to travel by Tejas Express Trains for the journey on Tour/Training/Transfer/Retirement, in addition to the Trains as mentioned in para 2 A (ii) of this Department’s OM of even number dated 13.07.2017. Travel entitlement in Tejas Express Trains would be same as that of Shatabdi Trains as mentioned in para 2 A (ii) of this Department’s OM of even number dated 13.07.2017,” the DoE said.

What the 2017 Circular said

Basis the 7th Pay Commission recommendations relating to travelling allowance to Central Government Employees, DoE’s O.M. dated 13th July 2017 said that the “Pay Level’ for determining the TA/DA entitlement is as indicated in Central Civil Service (Revised Pay) Rules 2016.

As per the 2017 O.M, the department had decided to allow the government officials to travel by Premium Trains/Premium Tatkal Trains/Suvidha Trains. The department also allowed the reimbursement to Premium Tatkal Charges for booking of tickets and the reimbursement of Dynamic/Flexi{are in Shatabdi/Rajdhani/Duronto Trains while on official tour/ training. “Reimbursement of Tatkal Seva Charges which has fixed fare, will remain continue to be allowed,” it said.

Travel entitlement for the journey in Premium/Premium Tatkal/Suvidha/ Shatabdi/Rajdhani/ Duronto Trains was fixed as under:

For Pay Level 12 and above in Pay Matrix: Executive/Ac 1st Class (ln case of Premium/Premium Tatkal/Suvidha/Shatabdi/Rajdhani Trains as per available highest class)

For Pay Level 6 to 112 in Pay Matrix: AC 2nd Class/Chair Car (Shatabdi Trains)

For Pay Level 5 and above: AC 3rd Class/Chair Car

The 2017 O.M also said that in case of places not connected by rail, travel by AC bus for all those entitled to travel by AC ll Tier and above by train and by Deluxe/ordinary bus for others is allowed.