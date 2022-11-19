7th Pay Commission Latest News Today (19th November 2022): The Department of Health & Family Welfare (DHFW) has modified the rules for the entitlement of wards in private hospitals empanelled under CGHS. The ward entitlement would now be in accordance with the Basic Pay drawn by the Central Government officer as per the 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

As per the latest decision of the department, Central Government officers who have Basic Pay above Rs 50,500 would be entitled to Private wards of private hospitals empanelled under CGHS. Employees receiving up to Rs 36,500 as Basic Pay would be entitled to General wards in private hospitals. Also, employees having Basic Pay between Rs 36,501 to Rs 50,500 would be entitled to semi-private wards.

In an Office Memorandum dated 28th October 2022, the DHFW said, “In partial modification to this Ministry’s O.M. of even number dated 9th January 2017, the undersigned is directed to say that entitlement of wards in private hospitals empanelled under CGHS as contained in Para 3(B8) of the O.M. ibid stands revised.”

The ward entitlement would be subject to the below limits with effect from 28th October 2022:

Up to Rs 36,500 – General

Rs 36,501 to Rs 50,500 – Semi-Private

Above Rs. 50,500 – Private

Also Read: Central Govt Employee? Get up to Rs 25 lakh at 7.1% interest for buying a new house

The Department published the above-mentioned Office Memorandum on its website after receiving a lot of enquiries with respect to the genuity of this order.

HBA at 7.1%

In another good news for Central Government Employees, the provision of having House Building Advance (HBA) at 7.1% interest has been extended till 31st March 2023. The current HBA is provided as per the recommendations of the 7th pay Commission.

As per HBA rules, Central Government Employees can get up to Rs 25 lakh at a very low rate of 7.1% for different purposes like buying a new flat, constructing a new house on their own land or extension of the existing house in which the employee is living.