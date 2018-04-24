7th Pay Commission: This is first state to approve CPC recommendations, hiked salary from April only

7th Pay Commission Latest news today 2018: The Jammu and Kashmir government has approved CPC recommendations. (Source: PTI)

7th Pay Commission latest news today: Jammu and Kashmir has become the first state of the country to approve the recommendations of the 7th pay panel for its employees and also announced to pay revised salary from this month itself. From this month onwards, employees of Jammu and Kashmir government will start getting the revised salary as per the recommendations of the 7th pay panel.

The Jammu and Kashmir government’s information department on Tuesday informed that the government employees of the state will start drawing revised scales of pay from April itself. “As already announced by Govt, the employees to draw revised scales of pay from current month,” the state information department tweeted.

As already announced by Govt, the employees to draw revised scales of pay from current month — DIPR-J&K (@diprjk) April 24, 2018

Implementation of 7th Pay Commission Recommendations approved by State Cabinet — DIPR-J&K (@diprjk) April 24, 2018

By Tuesday evening, the state government will make the necessary recommendation regarding the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations, it said.

All necessary notifications regarding implementation of 7th Pay Commission Recommendations to be issued by JK Finance Deptt by this evening — DIPR-J&K (@diprjk) April 24, 2018

“All necessary notifications regarding implementation of 7th Pay Commission Recommendations to be issued by JK Finance Deptt by this evening,” DIPR-J&K tweeted.