​​ ​
  3. 7th Pay Commission: Huge benefit announced for government servants, their spouses

7th Pay Commission: Huge benefit announced for government servants, their spouses

7th Pay Commission: Over 50 lakh central government employees in India have been eagerly awaiting the implementation of 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

By: | New Delhi | Published: March 31, 2018 11:15 AM
7th Pay Commission, 7th Pay Commission latest news, 7th Pay Commission news, 7th Pay Commission updates, 7th cpc, 7th cpc latest news, 7th cpc latest news today, 7th Pay Commission hike, 7th Pay Commission pay matrix, 7th Pay Commission calculator, 7th Pay Commission salary 7th Pay Commission: Over 50 lakh central government employees in India have been eagerly awaiting the implementation. (Source: PTI)

7th Pay Commission: Over 50 lakh central government employees in India have been eagerly awaiting the implementation of 7th Pay Commission recommendations. Even though the benefits have not been passed on to all of them, a recent announcement made by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) under Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions brought good news for a certain section. In this circular that was issued on March 27, the ministry said that government employees and their spouses will now be able to avail Leave Travel Concession (LTC).

The ministry said that due to the existing LTC instructions, government servants and their spouses, working in Indian Railways, are not entitled to the facility of LTC as the facility of “Free Pass” is available to them. However, Seventh Pay Commission recommended that they should be included in the LTC fold.

“The matter has been considered in this department in consultation with Ministry of Railways. It has been decided that Railway employees may be allowed to avail all-India LTC once in a block of four years,” the ministry said while adding, “The ‘All-India LTC’ will be purely optional for railway employees.”

READ | Rebuffed by Central government, here is what employees are planning to do

The ministry, however, made it clear that all the railway employees shall continue to be governed by the Railway Servants (Pass) Rules and availing of the “All India LTC” under the CCS (LTC) Rules by them will be facilitated through a special order under the relevant provision of the said Pass Rules.

It was also made clear that the railway employees will not be eligible for “Home Town LTC” and will have to surrender the Privilege Passes (concessional or free tickets) admissible to them in the calendar year in which they intend to avail the LTC facility.

Meanwhile, the Mizoram Finance Minister Lalsawta on Wednesday informed the state legislature that the state government intended to implement the seventh central pay commission during 2018-2019. Replying to questions from five members, Lalsawta said that the government had been waiting for the recommendation of a committee to study the seventh pay commission which was yet to submit its report and recommendations.

READ | Salaries of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha secretariats employees may be hiked

He said that the state government would incur an additional expenditure of Rs 563.24 crore if and when the seventh central pay commission recommendation was implemented.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Coimbatore T V Kalyanakrishnan
    Apr 1, 2018 at 7:49 pm
    The increase should have been linked to result. With the existing nature and at ude of the workers, the increase is unwarranted. Further, the habit of extracting money for favors by the workers should be banned totally. If this is enforced, the efficiency of the workers will improve and the public would have the benefit of quick and cheap results
    Reply
    1. Mohammed Maqdum
      Apr 1, 2018 at 2:45 pm
      This is really mockery... its just a gimmick....
      Reply
      1. Sanjay Dhar
        Apr 1, 2018 at 5:54 am
        Financial express has become like tier-4 city news. > Firstly mentioning Central Govt , then Refrence of only Rlys > LTC instead of set of PTO > absolute begefit not mentioned but has definitely written an insane , meaningless story > senseless express us the new name!!!😜😜
        Reply
        1. Biswajit Mohapatra
          Apr 1, 2018 at 12:26 am
          Dear Editor, Stop making readers fool. Please don't try to some catchy heading, without any substantial content in the body. We all have seen enough such trick to have more reader hits. Stop doing such unnecessary heading. Biswajit A Govt Employee
          Reply
          1. Basudeb Bhattacharyya
            Mar 31, 2018 at 10:28 pm
            Media is making mockery
            Reply
            1. Subhankar Chakaraborty
              Mar 31, 2018 at 9:56 pm
              Financial express is now becoming Huge False Saying Express......
              Reply
              1. Ramesh Panda
                Mar 31, 2018 at 8:46 pm
                Before making a caption you need to go through the details of the news. You are losing your credibility by publishing such false news.
                Reply
                1. Tapan Saha
                  Mar 31, 2018 at 8:22 pm
                  The editor of this bull news neither have basic understanding of financials nor he has any knowledge of government employees. These are all eye wash only. Please do not read these news.
                  Reply
                  1. Jithuga Sree Ramulu
                    Mar 31, 2018 at 7:36 pm
                    What is great about LTC. This provision is available earlier also. In respect of railway employees, railway passes are much benificial than LTC.
                    Reply
                    1. Amarnath PD
                      Mar 31, 2018 at 7:06 pm
                      What is huge? I think financial express has forgotten basic meaning for English words. LTC benefits are given to all central government employees but railways get free passes and PTO benefits instead. What the government has done now is to give LTC instead of a set of PTO. I DON'T know how it turns out to be a huge benefit and to entire central government employees. Bogus reporting.
                      Reply
                      1. Rajinder Singh
                        Mar 31, 2018 at 4:57 pm
                        Lol same news repeated no of time misleading heading nothing new in this don't make same new with misleading headlines.
                        Reply
                        1. Mayank Mishra
                          Mar 31, 2018 at 3:07 pm
                          Come in senses.. Be sane before publishing any news item.. stop misleading through catchy headlines of totally diffe bogus news.. Else we readers will have to refrain from reading your articles.
                          Reply
                          1. Vikash Sharma
                            Mar 31, 2018 at 2:17 pm
                            What you said, 50 Lac govt employee, and now u says only railway's employment. Please correct ur news and don't spread this type of rumours on social media.
                            Reply
                            1. Sundar Valle
                              Mar 31, 2018 at 2:12 pm
                              Media is only the unfavourable to govt employees.... Dear media members one thing I will ask u... Do u think the 7th CPC is helpful to us... Certainly not... From Jan 2016 so many areas house was increased by thinking that govt is giving more ry hike for us but it was not happened and we are paying increased s. We are loosing personal life by doing our duties in festivals and holidays. And the increased ry we are paying to govt as income tax as the slabs were remain unchanged after CPC. What we are getting compared to software employees...? Pls think once before writing... And finally coming to LTC...it's not benificial to railway employees as we won't get that much of chance to go villages along with family in this less staff tight situations... Plz don't spread this type of bakwas news which is hurting us alot and and other people may think that govt employees are getting more ries and benefits
                              Reply
                              1. Mani Mani
                                Mar 31, 2018 at 1:51 pm
                                Media Pl note it is not a govt employs benifi it a Raliway employees benifi. Ur media advertishment hurt to other govt employees , you may shw it is only for Railway emloyees benifit, Thank u
                                Reply
                                1. Vikash Sharma
                                  Mar 31, 2018 at 2:19 pm
                                  Mr Mani I'm agreed with you. Media spreading rumours always
                                  Reply
                                2. Load More Comments

                                Go to Top