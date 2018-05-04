7th Pay Commission: Here is why govt employees of this state may soon get a good news of salary hike

“The Union Finance Minister assured the CM to provide maximum possible financial assistance to the state,” the statement issued by the Chief Minister’s secretariat said. (Reuters photo)

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb met Union Finance minister Arun Jaitley in New Delhi and sought financial assistance to implement the seventh Central Pay Commission recommendations in the state, a government statement said here.

“The Union Finance Minister assured the CM to provide maximum possible financial assistance to the state,” the statement issued by the Chief Minister’s secretariat yesterday said. Deb had met Jaitely yesterday and made the request, it added.

On March 10, a day after assuming office, he had announced an expert committee for assessing and implementing the Seventh Central Pay Commission benefits in Tripura. Implementing the recommendations for Tripura government employees was part of BJPs poll manifesto in the

state.

The chief minister also met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed with him issues of internal security and border management with neighbouring Bangladesh, the statement said.

Tripura shares a 856 km long border with Bangladesh and some portions of border are still unfenced.

“Discussions were also held to facilitate clearance of movement of heavy material and equipment of various public sector undertakings (PSU) such as ONGC via Ashuganj port in Bangladesh to Agartala directly into the go-downs as per the protocol adopted for Food Corporation of India (FCI) trucks,” the statement said.