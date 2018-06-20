7th Pay Commission: Good news for 2.15 lakh employees; Tripura government allots this big amount

7th Pay Commission Latest News: Tripura government allots Rs 1000 crore for 7th CPC implementation.

7th Pay Commission Latest News: Over 2.15 lakh government employees of Tripura will soon be able to get the benefits of 7th Pay Commission recommendations. The Tripura government led by chief minister Biplab Deb Tuesday announced that Rs 1000 crore has been earmarked in the state budget, which was tabled on Tuesday, for the implementation of the recommendations of Seventh Central Pay Commission (7th CPC) for its employees.

Implementing 7th CPC recommendations for the government employees of Tripura was one of the biggest election promises of Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of Assembly polls in the state early this year. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reiterated this promise during his election rallies in Tripura.

In March this year, the state government constituted a three-member expert committee headed by former Assam Chief Secretary P.P. Varma to implement the much-sought 7th CPC proposals in the state for over 2.15 lakh government employees and pensioners.

Presenting the state budget on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, who also holds the Finance portfolio in the state, said, “An estimated outlay – Rs 1,000 crore has been provisioned in the Budget so that the government could offer the 7th CPC to the 2 lakh government employees and pensioners, once the PP Verma Committee submitted its report.”

New pension policy

Tripura government has also announced that it wants to implement a new pension policy for those who join government service from July 1, 2018.

“The move to introduce new pension for new comers is aimed to reduce state’s burden on pension head. We can’t blame the Centre for not generating revenue by ourselves,” Dev Verma said pointed out.

Other highlights of Tripura budget:

– Tripura presented a deficit-free Budget of Rs 16,387.21 crore for the 2018-19 fiscal. The Budget outlay for the current fiscal has seen an increase of around 14 per cent.

– Cess on petrol (Rs 1.15), diesel (Rs 1.13) and PNG (Rs 4.4 per month) has been proposed for road development of the state.

– Four new B-Ed colleges would be set up in the state to provide pre-service training to teachers.

– Tripura Infrastructure and Investment Fund Board would be constituted to boost industrialisation. “From now on, an entrepreneur will be able to get all necessary clearances for setting up industrial units through a

single window system,” the Finance minister said.

– ‘Mukhyamantri Pratibhasali Puruskar’ to encourage meritorious and talented youths in the field of education, sports and culture