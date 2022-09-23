7th Pay Commission Latest News: Dearness Allowance hiked? Not yet, says FinMin

The Dearness Allowance (DA) rate has not yet been hiked for Central Government Employees by the Ministry of Finance. The Department of Expenditure (DoE) under the Ministry of Finance has alerted employees that a fake order regarding the DA hike is circulating on WhatsApp. However, no such order has been officially issued by the Government.

The Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief (DA) rates for Central Government employees and pensioners respectively are revised by the Government as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

A fake order circulating on social media claims that the dearness allowance rate has been hiked to 38% of the basic pay and it will be effective from July 1, 2022.

DA Hike: Fake Order

“The undersigned is directed to refer to this Ministry’s Office Memorandum No 1/1/2022 E-16 (8) dated 28th February 2022 on the subject mentioned above and to say that the President is pleased to decide that the Dearness Allowance payable to Central Government employees shall be enhanced from the existing rate of 34% to 38% of the basic pay with effect from 1st July 2022,” the fake order says.

PIB Fact Check, the Government’s official fact-checker, alerted the Central Government Employees about the fake order.

“An order circulating on #WhatsApp claims that the additional installment of Dearness Allowance will be effective from 01.07.2022. This order is #Fake Department of Expenditure, @FinMinIndia has not issued any such order,” PIB Fact Check tweeted on Thursday (22 September 2022).

When will DA hike happen?

The revision of the dearness allowance rate for Central Government Employees is due this month. Several media reports have claimed that the DA hike announcement will be made by the Government before the end of the month. The current rate of DA provided to Central Government Employees is 34%. It is expected that the DA rate will be increased to 38% of basic pay.

A fake order about DA hike was circulated on social media in August also.

Meanwhile, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has revised the norms prescribing minimum qualifying service required for promotion of Central Government Employees as per the 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix. (Read full details here)