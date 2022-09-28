7th Pay Commission Dearness Allowance Hike Live Updates: Announcement on DA arrears expected today

7th Pay Commission Dearness Allowance Hike News Today Live Updates (28 September 2022): No official DA hike announcement has been made yet. However several media reports today claimed the Government has decided to increase DA rate of Central employees by 4%. The factual position on the matter may be clear soon.

Central Government Employees were expecting that the Union government will soon increase their Dearness Allowance (DA) rate by 4%. The current DA rate is 34%. If the hike is accepted, then the employees of the Central Government will start getting 38% of their basic salary as DA.

Any such decision on the DA hike is taken by the Government during the meeting of the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With the Union Cabinet meeting today, Central Government Employees’ expectations are high that the decision to increase the DA rate may be taken today itself. However, no confirmation has come from the Government till now.

We will provide an update as soon as there is any announcement related to the DA hike. Meanwhile, read about recent developments related to dearness allowance and salary payment of Central Government employees in this blog.

13:57 (IST) 28 Sep 2022 How will monthly salary/pension increase if DA goes up to 38%? With inflation already reaching higher than the RBI estimates, the DA/DR hike has become important for Central Government Employees and Pensioners. If the Basic Salary/Pension is Rs 25,000, the DA/DR at 38% rate will be Rs 9500. At 34% rate, DA/DR amount is Rs 8500. This means salary will increase by Rs 9500-Rs 8500 = Rs 1000. Read Full Story 13:47 (IST) 28 Sep 2022 Dearness Allowance rate hike: What reports say Several media reports today claimed that the Central Government has decided to increase the rate of employees' DA by 4% to 38%. The clarity on this matter may come after the Cabinet briefing to be held at 3 pm. Last week, Government said a fake circular on the DA hike was being circulated on social media.