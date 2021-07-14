7th Pay Commission: Modi Govt increases Dearness Allowance to 28% for Central Government Employees

Check Dearness Allowance Hike latest News today. Representative image

7th Pay Commission Dearness Allowance Hike Latest News Today (7th July 2021): The Central Government today announced the restoration of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for Central Government Employees and Pensioners respectively.

In a press briefing, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said the Dearness Allowance (DA) for Central Government employees and pensioners has been increased from 17 per cent to 28 per cent. This will be applicable from 1st July 2021.

(More details awaited)