7th Pay Commission: Before DA hike, Modi govt changes TA time limit for retired Central Government Employees

7th Pay Commission Travelling Allowance Time Limit (Latest News Today): Ahead of expected Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) hike for Central Government Employees and Pensioners respectively, the Union Government has extended the time limit for submission of claims for Travelling Allowance (TA) on retirement from 60 days to 180 days following the date of completion of the journey. However, the time limit for submission of TA claim on tour, transfer and training will remain 60 days, Department of Expenditure of the Ministry of Finance said in an Office Memorandum (O.M).

Earlier, the Department’s 0.M. dated 13th March 2018 had changed the time limit for submission of claims for TA on Tour/Transfer/Training/ Journey on retirement to 60 days from one year, succeeding the date of completion of the journey.

However, the department received several submissions regarding extension of time-limit for submission of TA claims against journeys performed by retired employees and their families for going to home town/place of settlement after retirement as difficulties are being faced by the retired Government officials while claiming reimbursement of TA on retirement within a period of sixty days of completion of their journey.

“The matter has been considered in this Department and in partial modification of this Department’s OM of even number dated 13,03.2018, it has been decided that the time limit for submission of claims for TA on Retirement is modified from 60 days to 180 days (six months), succeeding the date of completion of the journey,” DOE’s O.M. dated 15th June 2021 said. It added that the “time limit for submission of TA claim on tour, transfer and training will remain 60 days.”

According to the DoE, the new orders for claiming TA on retirement will be effective from the date of issue of the order (i.e. 15th June 2021). However, the claims not settled due to the time limit of 60 days in terms of the 0.M. dated 13.03.2018 on the subject, maybe re-considered by the concerned Ministry/ Department.

TA and other allowances to Central Government Employees are provided as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.