7th Pay Commission: Dearness Allowance Hiked By 3% for Central Government Employees

7th Pay Commission Dearness Allowance Hike Latest News: The Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to hiked dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) by 3% for Central Government Employees and pensioners resepctively.

A decision to hike DA was taken by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday. The decision will benefit over 1.16 crore central government employees and pensioners.

The 3% additional instalment will be effective from January 1, 2022, an official statement released after the Cabinet meeting said, PTI reported.

“This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission,” the statement added.

The DA and DR hike will impact the exchequer by Rs 9,544.50 crore per annum.This will benefit about 47.68 lakh central government employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners, the release said.