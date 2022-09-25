In case of non-payment of salary, dearness allowance and other dues payable to a Central Government Employee, the Government servant can file a complaint to his/her immediate superior authority, the head of the office or any authority at the appropriate level who is competent enough to deal with the matter in the organisation.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) recently came up with a compilation of all existing rules for redressal of grievances filed by Government servants on service matters.

“Whenever, in any matter connected with his service rights or conditions, a Government servant wishes to press a claim or to seek redressal of a grievance, the proper course for him is to address his immediate official superior, or the Head of Office, or such other authority at the appropriate level who is competent to deal with the matter in the organization,” the DoPT document says.

In case of complaints regarding non-payment of salary/allowances, the complainant can ask for an interview with a higher officer if s/he has received no reply within a month of submitting the complaint.

“If the individual has not received a reply thereto within a month of its submission, he could address or ask for an interview with the next higher officer for redress of his grievances. Such superior officer should immediately send for the papers and take such action as may be called for, without delay,” the rules say.

Appeal against immediate superior’s order

The employee can raise complaints against the orders of the immediate superior authority but there are some conditions.

“These types of representations would be made generally only in cases where there is no provision under the statutory rules or orders for making appeals or petitions. Such representations also should be dealt with as expeditiously as possible. The provisions of the Sl. No. 1 above would apply to such representations also but not to later representations made by the same Government servant on the same subject after his earlier representation has been disposed off appropriately,” the DoPT rules say.

The salary and other allowances to Central Government Employees are paid as per the recommendations of the 7the Pay Commission. The Central Government Employees are currently awaiting a hike in the Dearness Allowance rate. However, no formal decision has been taken in this regard by the Union Cabinet yet.